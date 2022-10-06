Read full article on original website
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
therealdeal.com
Connecticut home of late composer Jim Steinman listed at $5.55M
It’s a total eclipse of the home. The Ridgefield Connecticut home of producer, composer and lyricist Jim Steinman has hit the market, asking $5.555 million, which breaks down to $899 per square foot. The estate is selling not only the house but all of its contents to the next owner, including the very piano on which Steinman composed.
East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
Register Citizen
Stamford 'Women’s Wave' attendees rally against the U.S. 'reverting backwards' over abortion rights
STAMFORD — This weekend, Stamford was one of a wave of cities where people assembled to show backing for political candidates that support abortion rights. Jaclyn Williams organized Stamford’s event outside the state Superior Court on Hoyt Street with support from the Women’s March organization and local group PinkWave. Hundreds of “Women’s Wave” events took place around the nation this weekend with a month to go before the 2022 midterm election, according to Women’s March.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
milfordmirror.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Register Citizen
Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life
MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
Register Citizen
Brookfield students' time capsule to show future generations 'how people lived' in 2022
BROOKFIELD — Decals, pencils, and a historical society book on the history of Brookfield. Lanyards given to the high school’s senior class, letters, and a mask labeled with the high school’s logo. A neatly wrapped hard drive with pictures from all over the town, such as the...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
Register Citizen
Columbus Day parade returns to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Columbus Day parade and street festival is making a full return to the city after a two-year hiatus. The parade will take place on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Madison Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The parade is bigger than ever, according to a statement from the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. But that's not the only change.
Register Citizen
Middletown counters downtown drug activity with recovery services, positive activities
MIDDLETOWN — The small park at the corner of Main and Ferry streets downtown recently reopened as part of partnership between police and St. Vincent de Paul Middletown to provide a pleasant space for people to congregate and engage in positive activities off the main road. Several downtown merchants,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide
2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Off the Streets Bridgeport holds annual fundraiser in fight against homelessness
A local nonprofit that fights homelessness by helping people get housing held its annual fundraiser in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents
DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
