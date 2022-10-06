ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Connecticut home of late composer Jim Steinman listed at $5.55M

It’s a total eclipse of the home. The Ridgefield Connecticut home of producer, composer and lyricist Jim Steinman has hit the market, asking $5.555 million, which breaks down to $899 per square foot. The estate is selling not only the house but all of its contents to the next owner, including the very piano on which Steinman composed.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford 'Women’s Wave' attendees rally against the U.S. 'reverting backwards' over abortion rights

STAMFORD — This weekend, Stamford was one of a wave of cities where people assembled to show backing for political candidates that support abortion rights. Jaclyn Williams organized Stamford’s event outside the state Superior Court on Hoyt Street with support from the Women’s March organization and local group PinkWave. Hundreds of “Women’s Wave” events took place around the nation this weekend with a month to go before the 2022 midterm election, according to Women’s March.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Trumbull, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Government
Trumbull, CT
Society
Trumbull, CT
Government
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Himes
Person
Tony Hwang
milfordmirror.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life

MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#The Kennedy Center#Creating Opportunities#Medical Services#General Health
Register Citizen

Columbus Day parade returns to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Columbus Day parade and street festival is making a full return to the city after a two-year hiatus. The parade will take place on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Madison Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The parade is bigger than ever, according to a statement from the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. But that's not the only change.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide

2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents

DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy