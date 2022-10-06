Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Daniel Jones Will Play
View the original article to see embedded media. Friday Injury Report: Daniel Jones is Good to Go; Most of Inactive List is Set. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who suffered a sprained ankle in last...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons Injury: ‘If I’m Alive, I Can Go!’ Cowboys Sack Rams, 22-10
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: LB Deion Jones Traded to Browns
The Atlanta Falcons are saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured members of the team. According to NFL Network, the Falcons are trading long time linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns. Jones has been on Injured Reserve (IR) for the first five games of the season while the team...
Tri-City Herald
Captain Tyler Lockett on the officiating in Seahawks’ loss at Saints: ‘It was ridiculous’
Tyler Lockett told it like like many Seahawks fans seemed to see it. “Man, it was so hard for us to even get a flag for us in that game. It was ridiculous,” the Seahawks’ captain said Sunday. That was after his two touchdowns on passes from Geno...
Tri-City Herald
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett do most everything for Seahawks but play D; 39-32 loss at Saints
Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, even rookie Ken Walker in place of injured Rashaad Penny — they all did everything up and down the Superdome field to win and put the Seahawks into an unlikely division lead. Everything, that is, except play defense. Seattle’s other side of the ball ruined...
Tri-City Herald
QB Davis Mills Struggles, Texans Tied With Jaguars at Halftime
The Houston Texans have been inconsistent at best so far this season on the offensive end. At times, it looks as though it can move the ball on anyone, and at others, it looks out of sorts and inconsistent. And so far through the first half of their Sunday matchup...
Tri-City Herald
TJ Watt’s Return Delayed After Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Steelers will have to wait a little bit longer to welcome TJ Watt back to the lineup after the star linebacker reportedly had surgery to correct an issue unrelated to his torn pectoral muscle. Watt, who has been sidelined since Week...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense
View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona
The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Tri-City Herald
Rodgers Doesn’t Like Negative Packers’ Locker Room Chatter
View the original article to see embedded media. The Packers fell to 3–2 on Sunday after coming up short against the Giants (4–1) in a 27–22 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Boasting a 20–10 lead going into halftime, Green Bay failed to maintain its advantage...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches with walking boot after another major injury
The tears in Rashaad Penny’s eyes said more than any words could. Tyler Lockett came over to the Seahawks’ no-luck, lead running back seated on the bench. The taut, see-sawing game plus the roars inside the Superdome swirled all around them. All Penny could do was drop his...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs 49ers
Carolina Panthers (1-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-2) TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday Night Showdown With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals have a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the AFC North on Sunday night when they take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Trayveon Williams, Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith, Cam Taylor-Britt and Jay Tufele are inactive. The Bengals added...
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Ravens 10-10 After Slow Start on Sunday Night Football
The Bengals are tied with the Ravens 10-10 at halftime at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati got off to a slow start and their offense struggled for most of the first half, but they recovered to tie the game late in the second quarter. Joe Burrow completed 10-of-18 passes for 139...
Tri-City Herald
Cameron Dicker Lives up to Seventh-Grade Science Teacher’s Nickname
The nickname was so obvious but, who knows, maybe it never would have happened until his seventh-grade science teacher, Mr. Gonzalez, - or, as Cameron Dicker called him, Mr. G - dubbed him ‘Dicker the Kicker.’. it's fitting because Dicker, who is 22, still looks like he's in seventh...
NFL・
