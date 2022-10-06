ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Final Injury Report: Daniel Jones Will Play

View the original article to see embedded media. Friday Injury Report: Daniel Jones is Good to Go; Most of Inactive List is Set. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who suffered a sprained ankle in last...
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons Injury: 'If I'm Alive, I Can Go!' Cowboys Sack Rams, 22-10

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams riding the momentum of Cooper Rush's 3-0 record in the absence of Dak Prescott. Looking to keep that momentum up, and win their fourth game in a row under Rush, the Cowboys could not have asked for a better start. ... or a better finish, as they sealed a 22-10 upset win with a Micah Parsons strip-sack - even though he was hurting.
Tri-City Herald

Falcons BREAKING: LB Deion Jones Traded to Browns

The Atlanta Falcons are saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured members of the team. According to NFL Network, the Falcons are trading long time linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns. Jones has been on Injured Reserve (IR) for the first five games of the season while the team...
Tri-City Herald

Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills

Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Tri-City Herald

QB Davis Mills Struggles, Texans Tied With Jaguars at Halftime

The Houston Texans have been inconsistent at best so far this season on the offensive end. At times, it looks as though it can move the ball on anyone, and at others, it looks out of sorts and inconsistent. And so far through the first half of their Sunday matchup...
Tri-City Herald

Browns Set to Acquire LB Deion Jones from Falcons, Why It Makes Sense

View the original article to see embedded media. In the hours after the Cleveland Browns suffered their latest loss in no small part due to poor linebacker play, general manager has reportedly made a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire linebacker veteran Deion Jones. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late round pick.
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona

The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Tri-City Herald

Rodgers Doesn't Like Negative Packers' Locker Room Chatter

View the original article to see embedded media. The Packers fell to 3–2 on Sunday after coming up short against the Giants (4–1) in a 27–22 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Boasting a 20–10 lead going into halftime, Green Bay failed to maintain its advantage...
Tri-City Herald

Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald

Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs

Matt Eberflus told players the plain truth about the NFL after Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It's going to be this way in the NFL on a week-to-week basis and they need to find ways to win. The offense and defense both had hands in finding ways to...
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs 49ers

Carolina Panthers (1-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-2) TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Tri-City Herald

Cameron Dicker Lives up to Seventh-Grade Science Teacher's Nickname

The nickname was so obvious but, who knows, maybe it never would have happened until his seventh-grade science teacher, Mr. Gonzalez, - or, as Cameron Dicker called him, Mr. G - dubbed him ‘Dicker the Kicker.’. it's fitting because Dicker, who is 22, still looks like he's in seventh...
