NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Sometimes, you’re due for an upgrade. Occasionally, you’ve got to upgrade your phone. It used to work perfectly well. Now, the screen is cracked, and everything is just slow. Alternatively, maybe you’re due for a new car. NBA teams need to upgrade their roster. Something may have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets

Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona

The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons BREAKING: LB Deion Jones Traded to Browns

The Atlanta Falcons are saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured members of the team. According to NFL Network, the Falcons are trading long time linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns. Jones has been on Injured Reserve (IR) for the first five games of the season while the team...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Stock Market Report: Survival in the Desert

GLENDALE, AZ - The Eagles survived in the desert Sunday when their backup kicker proved more competent than the Cardinals' fill-in. Rookie Cameron Dicker, filling in for the injured Jake Elliott, was able to cash in on a 23-yard chip shot with 1:45 keft in the game but veteran Matt Ammendola, the replacement for Matt Prater in Arizona, missed a 43-yard attempt badly with 17 seconds remaining as Philadelphia survived for its first win ever at StateFarm Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cardinals’ Seemingly Storybook Season Gets an Unhappy Ending

ST. LOUIS — When the Phillies and Cardinals last met in the postseason, back in 2011, the end of the series felt like a fork in the road. After St. Louis won Game 5 of that NLDS—and, eventually, the World Series—it went on to enjoy years of continued success. After Philadelphia lost, it entered a confusing, frustrating decade of mediocrity, failing to make it back to the postseason at all until this year. Their playoff matchup was certainly not the catalyst for all that followed. But it did feel like a turning point.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tri-City Herald

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Danyer Cueva

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 27: SS Danyer Cueva, Arizona Complex League Rangers (Rookie League), Down East Wood Ducks (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Batted .309/.353/.448/.801 with five home runs and...
BASEBALL
Tri-City Herald

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation

View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tri-City Herald

Cameron Dicker Lives up to Seventh-Grade Science Teacher’s Nickname

The nickname was so obvious but, who knows, maybe it never would have happened until his seventh-grade science teacher, Mr. Gonzalez, - or, as Cameron Dicker called him, Mr. G - dubbed him ‘Dicker the Kicker.’. it's fitting because Dicker, who is 22, still looks like he's in seventh...
NFL

