4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe Mertens
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Bucks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Sometimes, you’re due for an upgrade. Occasionally, you’ve got to upgrade your phone. It used to work perfectly well. Now, the screen is cracked, and everything is just slow. Alternatively, maybe you’re due for a new car. NBA teams need to upgrade their roster. Something may have...
Giannis Antetokounmpo sits as the Bucks conclude their trip to Abu Dhabi with another loss to Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks wrapped up their trip to the United Arab Emirates Saturday with a 118-109 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The team was scheduled to fly back to the United States immediately after the game. Here are some takeaways from the game. Giannis...
Tri-City Herald
Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets
Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona
The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: LB Deion Jones Traded to Browns
The Atlanta Falcons are saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured members of the team. According to NFL Network, the Falcons are trading long time linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns. Jones has been on Injured Reserve (IR) for the first five games of the season while the team...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Market Report: Survival in the Desert
GLENDALE, AZ - The Eagles survived in the desert Sunday when their backup kicker proved more competent than the Cardinals' fill-in. Rookie Cameron Dicker, filling in for the injured Jake Elliott, was able to cash in on a 23-yard chip shot with 1:45 keft in the game but veteran Matt Ammendola, the replacement for Matt Prater in Arizona, missed a 43-yard attempt badly with 17 seconds remaining as Philadelphia survived for its first win ever at StateFarm Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Tri-City Herald
‘Baseball Sucks Sometimes’: Blue Jays’ 2022 Season Ends With Wild Card Loss
For the first time all series, the stadium was silent. As George Springer and Bo Bichette lay sprawled on the outfield turf, reality set in. The Blue Jays’ seven-run lead was gone, their star centerfielder was hurt, and the season was slipping toward finality. There were blips of crowd...
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals’ Seemingly Storybook Season Gets an Unhappy Ending
ST. LOUIS — When the Phillies and Cardinals last met in the postseason, back in 2011, the end of the series felt like a fork in the road. After St. Louis won Game 5 of that NLDS—and, eventually, the World Series—it went on to enjoy years of continued success. After Philadelphia lost, it entered a confusing, frustrating decade of mediocrity, failing to make it back to the postseason at all until this year. Their playoff matchup was certainly not the catalyst for all that followed. But it did feel like a turning point.
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Danyer Cueva
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 27: SS Danyer Cueva, Arizona Complex League Rangers (Rookie League), Down East Wood Ducks (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Batted .309/.353/.448/.801 with five home runs and...
Tri-City Herald
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
Milwaukee Brewers announce season award winners
The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2022 award winners. The winners have been selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
Tri-City Herald
Cameron Dicker Lives up to Seventh-Grade Science Teacher’s Nickname
The nickname was so obvious but, who knows, maybe it never would have happened until his seventh-grade science teacher, Mr. Gonzalez, - or, as Cameron Dicker called him, Mr. G - dubbed him ‘Dicker the Kicker.’. it's fitting because Dicker, who is 22, still looks like he's in seventh...
NFL・
