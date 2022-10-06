ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Experts weigh in on dangers of attractive nuisances

Loyola students’ social media profiles feature photos of them posed at a variety of abandoned buildings around New Orleans. But with both the recent death of a local teen over the summer and the buildings becoming known for hosting squatters and alluring crime, experts are now cautioning people against the illicit activity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD mishandles Jay Banks, Noonie Man dispute

NEW ORLEANS — In February 2021, then-New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks showed up at the house of Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste after the two exchanged angry calls following a political dispute. Batiste, a well-known community activist, is also a Mardi Gras Indian, twice a candidate for elected office, and one of the organizers of the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

Mid-City murder on North Carrollton Avenue

New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead. The offense occurred shortly before 9:30 P.M., in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue near the intersection with Conti Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Public Safety
WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot and killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
HAMMOND, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Prince of Wales to second-line on Sunday

The Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club will second-line through the Touro-Bouligny, Central City, Garden District and the Irish Channel on Sunday. Prince of Wales is one of the oldest social and pleasure clubs in New Orleans, dating back to 1928. Formed by dock workers, its roots are in the Irish Channel and other Uptown neighborhoods along the river.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

