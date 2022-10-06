ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga's Drew Timme puts on entertaining show at Kraziness in Kennel

Per usual, Drew Timme was entertaining before, during and after Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel. Timme didn’t repeat his “we’re taking it all” line from his address to the McCarthey Athletic Center crowd last year, but he did give props to the 6,000 fans in attendance while needling Kentucky coach John Calipari, who made it clear he wanted the Zags-Wildcats game Nov. 20 to be held at the Spokane Arena instead of the Kennel.
Gonzaga Bulldogs 2022-23 Basketball Schedule with Updated Times and TV

The Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is geared up for another big season in 2022-2023. We have an updated schedule, which includes start times and television coverage for this season. (Updated 10/08/22) The Gonzaga Bulldogs return a stacked roster as they chase their elusive first National Championship. To prepare for the challenge,...
Strong start doesn’t last for Lakeland

RATHDRUM — The Lakeland Hawks couldn’t have asked for a better start Friday night. In the game of the year in 4A Inland Empire League football, the Hawks ran over, through and around the Bulldogs for a touchdown on a convincing opening drive, a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Caysen Loutzenhiser.
Spokane Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Central High School football team will have a game with East Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The haze is back in Spokane

The weather news of the week? Hazy skies are back in Spokane and much of the surrounding region. Stepping outside this weekend in the Lilac City, it may still feel like summer to many folks; hazier skies, light winds, warmer temperatures, you name it. Wildfire season is not over just yet, and the smoke from the Wenatchee area is pushing into the east side of the state, aka, here at home in Spokane.
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane

Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
A hazy and warm Sunday forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Dress for the warmer weather. We won’t be pulling out heavy coats for a good while. High pressure remains locked in along with wildfire smoke around the Inland Northwest. Monday night and Tuesday a system will bring relief with gusty winds and should improve air quality temporarily. Then we’re back to the sunny and warm conditions for several days after that. That means we’ll probably see hazy skies return by the end of the week.
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
