Tulsa police identify man arrested after Molotov cocktails thrown at church, man stabbed

Suspect In McLain HS Shooting Surrenders To Authorities
News On 6 was there when Ni'Avien Golden said his tearful goodbyes to friends and family outside the David L. Moss jail and spoke to his mother Anje. “My son is not a monster, he is not a thug, we’re surrendering him today to let them know he’s not running, he’s not going anywhere," she said.
Tulsa Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man that allegedly robbed a gas station in Tulsa Friday night. At around 9:03 p.m., an employee at a gas station near South Sheridan Road and East 69th Street said a man, Devion Nelson, walked up to him while he was shutting off gas pumps.
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy who police were looking for after a shooting at a homecoming game at McLain High School has turned himself in, Tulsa police announced on social media on Saturday. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with...
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police are investigating reports that a man beat a 14-year-old girl near Admiral and North Sheridan on Thursday. According to police, when they got to the area, the 14-year-old was uncooperative, ran away and kicked officers. Police say the juvenile also refused to identify the person accused of beating her.
Arrest warrant issued for 16 year old connected to deadly shooting at McLain
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to last week’s deadly shooting at McLain High School. Police are searching for 16-year-old Niavien Golden. He faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Investigators said Golden...
Police: Man arrested in north Tulsa for drug trafficking after bags of meth found in fanny pack
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took a man into custody after a search of a motel room revealed more than 20 individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine in a fanny pack. D’Ron Smith was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine among other charges. Police said on Thursday around 7...
Broken Arrow police ask for information regarding unsolved 2021 murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for more information from the public regarding a November 2021 homicide in which a woman was found dead in her home. On Nov. 14 2021, BAPD conducted a welfare check at a home near Aspen Avenue and Houston...
Broken Arrow police looking for answers in 2021 homicide of elderly woman
On Nov. 14, 2021, officers responded to a welfare check near Houston and Aspen around 7 p.m. after relatives hadn't heard from 72-year-old Linda Davenport in days.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 57-Year-Old Man Located, OHP Says
--- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a missing 57-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police said Vernard Albenell Smith was last seen in the area of 1100 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Okla. Smith was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a...
Man Accused Of Stabbing Employee, Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Tulsa Cathedral
The leaders of Tulsa’s Holy Family Cathedral are thanking its teachers for getting students to safety when a man stabbed an employee and tried to set the church on fire. Federal prosecutors have now charged the suspect for having a Molotov cocktail. Police said kids were on the front...
Friends and family remember 18-year-old shot at Echo Trail Apartments
TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Holy Family Cathedral Holds Mass In Response To Molotov Cocktail Attack
Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa is holding a mass on Friday morning in response to a man who threw Molotov cocktails at the church and cut an employee with a sword. According to investigators, surveillance photos show Daniel Edwards attacking an employee before throwing a Molotov cocktail at the church.
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
Bartlesville Police dog to be put to rest, police escort to be held
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In a media release, the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said Bartlesville Police K9 Sid will be put to rest on Saturday, October 8. BPD said Corporal Ryan Deshields and his partner Sid have working together since April 2019. According to the release, Sid had been “diagnosed...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In Connection To Shooting Death Of Teen
Tulsa Police have arrested one of the department's most wanted suspects. According to police, Dominique Jordan was wanted in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old back in May of 2022. Police say they were called out to a hookah lounge near Admiral and Lewis and found Corlin Jones dead...
Okmulgee man dead after Tulsa crash on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A 29-year-old Okmulgee man is dead after a crash on I-44 near 51st and Lewis, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mitchell Dewayne Agent, age 29 of Okmulgee, was driving a 1968 GMC Truck westbound on I-44. For unknown reasons, around 6:43 p.m., Agent...
