Commission eyes early 2023 start to sports betting
An emergency meeting called Friday was still not enough for the members of the Gaming Commission to agree on actual dates for the potential launch of sports wagering here, but they were at least able to agree on broad windows of time for the start of in-person and mobile betting next year.
UPS hiring thousands of seasonal workers in Massachusetts for holiday season
BOSTON — UPS is hiring thousands of workers in Massachusetts for the upcoming holiday season. The company is hosting job fairs Friday and Saturday in several cities and towns in the Bay State. Package car driver positions begin at $28 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $35...
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
Meet the Massachusetts physician who helped lightning strike victim near White House
BOSTON — It's a scene that Dr. Alister Martin will never forget. An ER physician at MGH, Dr. Martin was working as a White House fellow in August, when tragedy unfolded before his eyes. "All of a sudden, I heard and felt and saw the biggest lightning bolt I...
Ohio teen uses 'Make-A-Wish' to start community blood drive
An Ohio teen who is battling leukemia was honored with a pep rally Friday for his very "wish" to help others. William Davis, 18, of Liberty Township, has been battling leukemia yet wants to use his illness to take the focus off him and give back to his community. The...
