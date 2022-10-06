ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

Commission eyes early 2023 start to sports betting

An emergency meeting called Friday was still not enough for the members of the Gaming Commission to agree on actual dates for the potential launch of sports wagering here, but they were at least able to agree on broad windows of time for the start of in-person and mobile betting next year.
