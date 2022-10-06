Read full article on original website
whdh.com
New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa opens Boston shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Calling all cupcake lovers! The beloved New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa will be opening a shop in Boston Friday morning. The tiny cupcake maker has been shipped around the country for years but this is its first out-of-state store. The new Boston store can be...
whdh.com
New England’s largest all-women sporting event returns to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - For the 46th time, Boston played host to the largest all-women sporting event in New England. Nearly 4,000 women took off from the Boston Common at around 9:00 a.m. Saturday to take part in the Boston 10K for Women. The race takes off from the Boston Common...
whdh.com
Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
whdh.com
Beverly search and rescue team set to return from Florida
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mass-based emergency team will return to the Bay Sate this week. This morning Oct. 9 Massachusetts Task Force 1 was demobilized by FEMA, meaning their mission is complete. The team worked alongside local police and took on a series of missions during their trip, including...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Cohasset Police have located missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset have located a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. 56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before noon Sunday. Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews had conducted a foot...
whdh.com
House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3
BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m. fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
whdh.com
Fire in New Bedford leaves one person injured, 10 displaced
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced. One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building. The cause of the fire is...
whdh.com
Cohasset Police searching for missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are looking for a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. Officials have been searching for the man, 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews are conducting a foot search, as well as using...
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Cohasset found dead
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing hunter was found dead near Lily pond in Cohasset today. The body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy was located shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday after a 12-hour search. Whooley had been out bow-hunting and likely suffered a medical emergency, Cohasset Police said. Officials...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
whdh.com
Harvard Square restaurant offering $100 gift card for info on stolen skeleton arm
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Square tiki bar and restaurant Wusong Road is asking for help catching two people who stole the arm from their oversized decorative skeleton, and is offering a $100 gift card for info. The restaurant said that the theft happened around midnight on Oct. 4. The...
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
whdh.com
Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Jackson Square T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing near Jackson Square MBTA station early Friday morning. The incident happened around midnight near the Jackson Square T stop. Officers were seen taping off the area outside an apartment complex on Center Street. EMS transported the female victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.
whdh.com
East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
whdh.com
Fire department responds to 3-alarm house fire in Stow
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished a 3-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon. Around 12:20 p.m. the Stow Fire Department responded to a 2-story house on fire on Boxboro Road, Chief John Benoit said. A second and third alarm was struck by Lt. Erick...
whdh.com
Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
whdh.com
Man makes long strides in recovery after losing legs in building collapse
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who lost his legs in a South Boston building collapse earlier this year left rehab today. Wilson Ortega left the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Saturday, Oct. 8 on his brand-new prosthetic legs, a moment he said he never thought was possible. “The first day they put...
