REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO