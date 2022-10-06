Read full article on original website
Fourth suspect arrested in Charlestown graduation day shooting
A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony in June, police say. Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Boston Police Department. Pereira was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful Possession of ammunition.
whdh.com
East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
26 year old stabbed in Woonsocket, suspect in custody
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police tell 12 News a 26 year old was stabbed in Woonsocket Sunday night. The suspect, who is under 18 years-old, was later arrested and is now in the custody of Woonsocket Police. Woonsocket Police also say the suspect was not formally charged as of 9 p.m. Sunday night. This is […]
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Cohasset Police have located missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset have located a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. 56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before noon Sunday. Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews had conducted a foot...
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police arrived at 1602 Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed […]
whdh.com
Cohasset Police searching for missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are looking for a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. Officials have been searching for the man, 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews are conducting a foot search, as well as using...
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
Alleged fight near Northeastern leads to multiple arrests, reports say
Update: Boston police confirm they arrested seven individuals after a fight broke out at Carter Playground. Boston police made a handful of arrests after law enforcement had to clear out a reported fight near Carter Playground in Boston Friday evening, according to reports.
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
universalhub.com
Convicted bank robber in a blue baseball cap charged with holding up Harvard Square bank teller just five days after another career criminal in a blue baseball cap held up the same teller
A Jamaica Plain man was indicted this week on charges he held up a TD Bank branch on May 2 while wearing a blue Brooklyn Dodgers cap - less than a week after another man, wearing a similar blue Red Sox cap held up the same bank and the same teller.
whdh.com
Two found dead at home in Kingston likely a murder-suicide, police say
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Initial investigation reveals man and a woman found dead at their home were likely in a domestic incident resulting in a murder-suicide, Kingston police said today. Kingston Police said today around 11:15 a.m. a family member called 911 and reported two people dead at a home...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere
REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention. The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
