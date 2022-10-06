Phill Hellmuth discusses his legacy, poker's cheating scandal with Paul Rosenberg

Poker is not a game you hear much about on the sports talk radio airwaves - but WFAN's Paul Rosenberg (aka Vincent von Vincent, our nighttime producer and part-time host) recently got a chance to catch up with one of the game's best: Phil Hellmuth!

In this wide ranging discussion, Phil talks about how much poker has evolved in just 20 years, what motivates him to be great, and the current "cheating" scandal rocking the poker world right now. Also, he delves into life outside of the poker room, including some hilarious stories involving top celebrities & athletes like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. Take a listen!

