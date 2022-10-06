ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Moody's says Credit Suisse could suffer $3 billion loss in 2022

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QC8s_0iOtNdY600

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's Investors Service expects losses for Credit Suisse to swell to $3 billion by year-end, potentially bringing its core capital below the key 13% level, Moody's lead analyst on the bank told Reuters.

Credit Suisse has reported 1.9 billion francs ($1.92 billion) of losses in the first half of the year. In July, the bank said it expected to operate with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of between 13% and 14% for the rest of 2022.

"We are forecasting further losses in the second half of the year," said Alessandro Roccati, senior vice president in the financial institutions group of the rating agency. "We're looking at $3 billion losses for the full year, which means the CET1 is going to be slightly below 13%."

If the core capital ratio stays "consistently" below 13% it would be "credit negative" for the bank, Roccati said in an interview.

The Swiss lender has been battered by scandals and losses and is racing through a restructuring plan under new Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner. Wild market swings and a social media storm are making it increasingly difficult for the bank to stem losses and regain its footing. read more

Moody's downgraded its rating on Credit Suisse in August and has since kept its negative outlook. The downgrade reflected how difficult it will be for Credit Suisse to reposition its investment bank amid slowing economic growth and bumpy markets. Earlier Thursday, S&P Global affirmed its rating and said the outlook remains negative for the bank. "The current market environment is not supportive of restructuring and is not supportive of Credit Suisse's current capital market business model," Roccati said.

"Deteriorating market conditions have affected the potential realisation value of businesses they were considering to sell."

In July, Credit Suisse announced its second strategy review in a year and replaced its chief executive, bringing in restructuring expert Koerner to prune its investment banking arm and cut more than $1 billion in costs.

The bank is considering measures to scale back its investment bank into a "capital-light, advisory-led" business, and is evaluating a sale of its securitised products business.

Credit Suisse's U.S. businesses focusing on structured products and leveraged finance previously generated big profits because of low interest rates, but those fortunes have now changed. "Now clearly, interest rates are significantly increased. And the credit conditions are not benign anymore."

"The kind of business model, which is in any case geared towards sort of high yield products and complex products, is not a business which will deliver strong profits."

Credit Suisse suffered billions in losses last year, including a $5.5 billion hit from the default of U.S. family office Archegos Capital Management and the shuttering of $10 billion of supply chain finance funds linked to collapsed British financier Greensill.

The bank faces big hurdles for potential asset sales, Roccati said.

"Given the jittery markets in the last couple of months, and the decrease in asset prices, that strategy is probably unattainable," he said.

($1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; additional reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Banking#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Moody#Swiss
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Reuters

621K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy