Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Treliving Caps Off Incredible Offseason with Sutter Deal
There is no team in the NHL that has gone through a bigger roster overhaul than the Calgary Flames. For most teams, losing two 100-plus point scorers from the roster would result in some serious struggles moving forward. That isn’t the case for this Flames team, however. General manager...
NHL
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Lindberg, Penguins stun Bears for preseason shootout win
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rode a magnificent performance by netminder Filip Lindberg to a 3-2, shootout win over the Hershey Bears o
NBC Sports
What we learned from Sharks' opening games in Prague
With the NHL’s Global Series in Prague concluded, let’s revisit four big-picture topics surrounding the Sharks after their first two showings against the Nashville Predators. The process begins. We realize a whole season’s fate would never be decided in just the first two games, but the Sharks' inability...
NHL
theScore
Hertl: Scoring in homecoming 'was a little crazy'
Tomas Hertl left the Czech crowd ecstatic, scoring the San Jose Sharks' first goal of 2022-23 in the opening game of the NHL regular season against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday. "It was a little crazy, but it was just a special moment, to score in front of...
Yardbarker
Predators - 4, Sharks - 1: Sherwood, Niederreiter Make Most of Preseason Debut
The 2022-2023 NHL season kicked off with an incredible Global Series game in Prague between the Predators and the Sharks. After a condensed preseason, the teams took the ice to compete for two regular season points. Game Recap. Nashville won the opening faceoff but it was San Jose's Timo Meier...
Yardbarker
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
Yardbarker
Preds - 3, Sharks - 2: Niederreiter Scores Two, Lankinen Strong in Net for Win
After yesterday's solid performance in the first game of the Global Series and regular season, the Nashville Predators took the ice once again at O2 Arena in Prague against the San Jose Sharks. Kevin Lankinen took a turn in net in the back to back for Nashville, and Jeremy Lauzon...
Sabres name Kyle Okposo 20th captain in team history
The next captain of the Buffalo Sabres is Kyle Okposo. General manager Kevyn Adams made the announcement Saturday during a team party for the players’ families. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
