NBC Washington
‘I Want Justice for My Baby': 2-Year-Old Shot in Maryland
A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital Monday after he was shot while riding in a car early Sunday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the victim’s mother says. A bullet went through the toddler’s back and chest, but he is expected to survive. The child’s mother described...
CHAOS AT ARUNDEL MILLS: Police search for suspect after gun fired in food court
Police are currently on the scene at Arundel Mills Mall following an accidental discharge of a firearm in the food court.
NBC Washington
4 Men Hurt in Drive-By Shooting on North Capitol Street
Four men were wounded, including one man with critical injuries, after a drive-by shooting on North Capitol Street in D.C. on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. A shooting investigation was underway in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, just south of New York Avenue NW. A number of first responders could be seen.
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...
Iowa man called '1-man wrecking ball' gets one of harshest sentences in Capitol riot
Judge Amy Berman Jackson didn't hold back in her criticism of Kyle Young. His actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "were some of the darkest acts committed on one of our nation’s darkest days," she told him Tuesday. ...
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
WTOP
‘I believe in second chances’: Youngest sniper survivor, 20 years after Lee Boyd Malvo shot him
For a 13-year-old boy, someone 17 seems much older. Twenty years later, Iran Brown and Lee Boyd Malvo are both men in their middle 30s: “Our lives are forever intertwined,” Brown told WTOP. “He’s the guy who tried to kill me.”. Brown, now 33, was shot...
Elderly man pistol-whipped, stomped on in Biden's home state of Delaware, video shows
Video has gone viral of a brutal attack on a 68-year-old Asian store owner, showing him being pistol-whipped and beaten with a hammer in Biden's home state of Delaware.
Josh Hawley blasts FBI's arrest of pro-life activist: Time to 'take the gloves off' and defend rule of law
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined "Hannity" to discuss his efforts to demand answers and hold the FBI and DOJ accountable after the arrest of a Catholic leader at his home in Pennsylvania.
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
Armed robber targeting postal workers for master keys
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for an armed robber targeting postal workers for their master keys. At least five incidents have been reported on teh city's West Side since Aug. 17. In each case, a man armed with a handgun ambushes mail carriers on their route and demands they hand over their keys. Those keys can be used to open all the blue boxes and cluster boxes in a given zip code.
Meadville man charged in Capitol riots claimed 2nd Amendment rights were violated. He lost
As soon as he appeared in U.S. District Court in Erie on Sept. 30, newly charged with tripping a police officer during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mikhail E. Slye claimed his constitutional rights were being violated. Slye, of Meadville, immediately objected to a federal magistrate judge's order...
WTOP
Maryland court hears case on historic African American burial ground
A Maryland court heard arguments Thursday in a case involving a historic African American cemetery in Bethesda. Montgomery County’s Housing Opportunities Commission owns a parking lot for a high-rise apartment complex on Westbard Avenue just off River Road, where the Moses Cemetery was located. It was paved over to create the parking lot.
The Onion Files Brief with SCOTUS in Qualified Immunity Case Where Ohio Man Was Arrested and Prosecuted for Facebook Page Parodying Police Department
Marshaling several actual facts and the desire “to create fiction that may ultimately merge into reality,” humor publication The Onion filed an amicus brief in a case that may be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court where an Ohio man was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of a police department online.
Gun homicides and suicides in 2021 hit highs not seen since early '90s, CDC finds
Gun homicide and suicide rates in the U.S. each increased by more than 8% from 2020 to 2021, according to a report published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both hit highs not recorded since the early 1990s. Firearm homicides reached the highest level documented since 1993,...
