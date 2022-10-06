ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Want Justice for My Baby': 2-Year-Old Shot in Maryland

A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital Monday after he was shot while riding in a car early Sunday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the victim’s mother says. A bullet went through the toddler’s back and chest, but he is expected to survive. The child’s mother described...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
4 Men Hurt in Drive-By Shooting on North Capitol Street

Four men were wounded, including one man with critical injuries, after a drive-by shooting on North Capitol Street in D.C. on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. A shooting investigation was underway in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, just south of New York Avenue NW. A number of first responders could be seen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children.   The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...
TEXAS STATE
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Armed robber targeting postal workers for master keys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for an armed robber targeting postal workers for their master keys. At least five incidents have been reported on teh city's West Side since Aug. 17. In each case, a man armed with a handgun ambushes mail carriers on their route and demands they hand over their keys. Those keys can be used to open all the blue boxes and cluster boxes in a given zip code. 
CHICAGO, IL
Maryland court hears case on historic African American burial ground

A Maryland court heard arguments Thursday in a case involving a historic African American cemetery in Bethesda. Montgomery County’s Housing Opportunities Commission owns a parking lot for a high-rise apartment complex on Westbard Avenue just off River Road, where the Moses Cemetery was located. It was paved over to create the parking lot.
BETHESDA, MD
The Onion Files Brief with SCOTUS in Qualified Immunity Case Where Ohio Man Was Arrested and Prosecuted for Facebook Page Parodying Police Department

Marshaling several actual facts and the desire “to create fiction that may ultimately merge into reality,” humor publication The Onion filed an amicus brief in a case that may be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court where an Ohio man was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of a police department online.
U.S. POLITICS

