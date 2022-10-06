Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
A Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Just Opened In San Francisco — Featuring A $75 Tasting Menu
Dogue, which opened in San Francisco's Mission District, features food items like hand-cut filet mignon tartare and poached quail eggs. On September 25, a new luxury cafe named Dogue opened in San Francisco. But its bespoke food items are exclusively for dogs. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Dogue...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Flower shop opens in Claremont spot where owner had first job in 1997; soap opera ending for downtown launderette
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Claremont. New flower shop opens in spot where owner had her first job in 1997. Dorothy...
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
meetingstoday.com
Ritz Half Moon Bay Chef Applies International Techniques to the Local Bounty
Resorts don’t get much more magical and mystical than the San Francisco Bay Area’s The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, dramatically perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific with verdant hills and meandering fog punctuating the heady atmosphere. But for all its scenic beauty, the region and resort also...
Eater
Andytown Coffee Is Opening in the Richmond District With It’s-It Affogato
If all the stars align, a new Andytown Coffee location will open at 800 Great Highway by early November. The owner and co-founder of the Outer Sunset coffee business, Lauren Crabbe, says their fifth location — and first in the Richmond District — will be an ode to the historic Playland at the Beach. The old amusement park was housed at the westernmost edge of Golden Gate Park, right where the new shop will take up residence. Importantly, the park was the birthplace of San Francisco’s major contribution to frozen treats, the It’s-It, and Crabbe says Andytown will be paying homage to that dessert in a big way: an It’s-It affogato. “It’s basically the best thing ever,” Crabbe says.
sneakernews.com
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low
Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
hoodline.com
San Jose's former Watergarden gay bathhouse has been transformed into an indoor-outdoor office development
A former gay bathhouse just west of downtown San Jose has been transformed into a unique and airy office development that is equipped to handle post-pandemic work concerns. The property at 1010 The Alameda used to be the home of the Watergarden bathhouse, which closed during the height of the pandemic in July 2020 after 43 years in business. The property, which is a few blocks from Diridon Station and the site of Google’s massive proposed Downtown West neighborhood, has now been turned into a modern office development that contains multiple buildings and big outdoor work areas.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
piedmontexedra.com
1610 Lower Grand Avenue, Piedmont
$998,000 | 3 Beds | 1 Bath | 1,563 SqFt | Now Showing | Dana Cohen, GrubbCo. Less than a mile from popular cafes, shops, dining and all the fine public services Piedmont has to offer is this charming bungalow with spacious rooms and abundant natural light. On the market for the first time in over 40 years, this special property is the perfect starter home for Piedmont newcomers or a pied-à-terre for someone looking to downsize. Wave to your neighbors and welcome guests into your inviting foyer from the front porch, set back from the street. A sun-bathed living room features a coved ceiling, fireplace and generous multi-lite windows.
How much money Muni gets for those Lunchables ads, and why it matters
A single pack of Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers at Walmart costs $1.82. The cost to wrap a depiction of that same Lunchable around 30 San Francisco Muni buses will set you back a few more bucks. The Lunchables advertising campaign adorning Muni buses has drawn ire and chuckles from riders (and even operators). But for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the campaign has drawn sweet, sweet cash. ...
whereverfamily.com
Holiday Happenings at The Westin St. Francis
Head to The Westin St. Francis this holiday season for your family travel getaway. The San Francisco hotel offers family travelers an array of holiday programming. Created by executive pastry chef Jean-Francois Houdré, the massive rotating holiday display will be revealed in the hotel’s lobby Nov. 23. At 12 feet tall, the castle weighs more than 1,200 pounds and features more than 20 circular towers. The castle is on display through Jan. 2, 2023.
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas
In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
