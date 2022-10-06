Read full article on original website
New research sheds light on an emerging parallel COVID epidemic
Because so many residents in Los Angeles County have dealt with COVID-19 infections, many now view the virus like a common cold or flu. However, new research suggests that's far from the truth.
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
westsidetoday.com
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
Thousands gathered at UC Irvine to support cancer research
Thousands of runners gathered in Irvine on Saturday morning to support cancer research by breaking a sweat in a 5K and 10K run. The 6th Annual UC Irvine Anti-Cancer Challenge returned to in-person events at Aldrich Park this year after a yearslong hiatus due to the pandemic. The event aims to raise awareness and funds […]
nypressnews.com
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you’re a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky. The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California,...
irvineweekly.com
Climate Activists Speak Out About Climate Inaction In Irvine
In August 2021, leaders within the city of Irvine voted in favor of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. Officially titled the Irvine ACHIEVES (Address Climate Change in Irvine’s Environment, Values, and Energy Sources) resolution, the program was created by Irvine’s Green Ribbon Environmental Committee and set out the intention of reaching a carbon neutral future five years ahead of California’s zero-carbon goal of 2035.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan-Kuo Links to “Dark Money” and Attack Mail Lies
Dark money PACs are often established at the very last minute to avoid campaign finance disclosure laws. In this way, big developers and special interest groups can pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into mass-mailing pieces — filled with vicious attacks and outright lies — to sway voters who may not know the facts.
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
pasadenanow.com
Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water
Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
Professor spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 insurrection in online lecture
During a pre-recorded lecture about video game design, the professor claimed the Capitol riot was staged as part of a campaign by the Chinese military to impose an “atheist theocracy” on the U.S. The post Professor spread conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 insurrection in online lecture appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cal State Long Beach students say there is no central air conditioning in fine arts buildings
CSULB fine arts students say portable AC units aren't enough during heat waves and ceilings tiles are falling. They say they want to see renovations.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica
The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson wins the general election fundraising race
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson raised a total of $425,012.44 since July 1st as reported in the latest campaign finance reports posted on September 29th. Richardson outraised his opponent, an important signal of continued momentum going his way in the Long Beach Mayor’s race. “I am grateful for...
Hope and prayer: California churches mount campaign to defeat Prop. 1 abortion measure
FROM THE PULPIT of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election
After a second effort to bring his removal to voters fell short, Gascón's opponents will take the L.A. County Registrar to court The post EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Agencies investigating oil sheen reported in Huntington Beach's Talbert Channel
This comes more than a year after more than 25,000 gallons of oil spilled off the Orange County coast when a ship anchor damaged a pipeline.
Orange County registrar outlines changing voting patterns as election approaches
Orange County's electorate is now about 37% Democrats, with Republicans making up 33% of registered voters.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner
After Iraq War horrors, this veteran can’t secure VA housing in Los Angeles
Josh Petitt lived through the nightmare of the Iraq War, working alongside Chris Kyle (of American Sniper fame) and surviving bomb blasts, ambushes, and bloody battles. After enduring what most people could never imagine, the Purple Heart recipient came home to Los Angeles . Tragically, his struggles have since continued on the home front 18 years later.
