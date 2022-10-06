Read full article on original website
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
UK Business Inflation Expectations Rise in September - BoE
LONDON (Reuters) -British businesses' expectations for consumer price inflation in one year's time rose to 9.5% last month, up from 8.4% in August, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday. The BoE's Decision Maker Panel survey of chief financial officers also showed that businesses expected output prices to rise...
Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia Called ‘Aberrant Project’
Some of the world’s top skiers are not happy with a major tournament in a desert nation. Citing climate change and sustainability concerns, World Cup skiers decried the choice of Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which feature teams from countries in the Olympic Council of Asia.
