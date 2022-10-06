Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Meeting Street Scholarship Fund Grants 71 Scholarships to Pee Dee Students for 2022 - 2023 Academic Year
Lake City, S.C. –The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit helping high-achieving students with financial need to pay for college, today announced its second class of scholarship recipients. This remarkable group of students includes 71 freshmen from eligible Pee Dee counties and 106 college freshmen from Charleston County. Additionally, four college sophomores from Charleston County earned a scholarship upon meeting the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund’s eligibility criteria at the end of their freshman year. The Meeting Street Scholarship Fund expects to award up to $2.4 million in scholarships to this group of hardworking students for the 2022 -2023 academic year.
manninglive.com
CCSD announces teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
Wolf Pantry opens for college students
NEWBERRY — The Wolf Pantry at the Weber House officially opened on the Newberry College campus, last week. Food and financial insecurities are plights known all too well by college students all over the country. Newberry College Campus Ministries, in association with Thrivent and assistant deans, Quinn Cureton and Jakqulyn Williams, are offering assistance to those students who endure those insecurities.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause. The City of Columbia announced plans for the 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The walk will be held in person on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207.
The Post and Courier
Columbia opens Community Promotions Grant applications for first time in years
COLUMBIA — For the first time in years, Columbia nonprofits can apply for funding through the city's Community Promotions Grant program. The city has $140,000 to dole out. Applications are due by noon on Oct. 28. The grant comes from the city's general fund, so it's only available when...
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
coladaily.com
UofSC homecoming adds new celebration with Paint the Town Garnet & Black
The University of South Carolina is inviting Gamecocks of past, present and future to experience a new addition to the homecoming celebrations this year. Paint the Town Garnet & Black joins the list of homecoming activities, consisting of a block party and pep rally. Festivities for the new homecoming event...
abccolumbia.com
SC woman battling early onset Alzheimer’s raises thousands of dollars for Columbia event
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 95,000 South Carolinians live with the disease. Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbia hopes to raise 250 thousand dollars to go towards research for a cure. One Midlands resident who suffers from the disease who...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Fort Jackson, an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier from 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was found unresponsive in her barracks area on Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the training soldier and transported her to a local hospital where she...
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
manninglive.com
McLeod nurses receive important award
McLeod Health is honored to announce that sixteen McLeod Registered Nurses (RN) were selected to receive the 2022 Palmetto Gold Award. These nurses represent McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Carolina Forest. They join the ranks of the 211 previous McLeod Nurses who have received this outstanding award.
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
coladaily.com
Columbia Chamber of Commerce appoints first African American woman as chair
Columbia Chamber of Commerce has made a historic nomination with the election of the first African American woman to serve as chair-elect of the board. Karen R. Jenkins, president and CEO of KRJ Consulting, LLC, has been named into the role of chair-elect. Jenkins has been a member of the...
thenewirmonews.com
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
WLTX.com
Fort Jackson confirms investigation underway following death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A soldier trainee has died after being found unresponsive at Fort Jackson, leading to a 48-hour training stand-down. A media relations spokesperson for Fort Jackson said that the 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
