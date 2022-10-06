Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Japanese Grand Prix: FIA launches review after Pierre Gasly escapes collision with recovery vehicle on track
Several F1 drivers have expressed their fury following the incident, with Sergio Perez describing it as "the lowest point we've seen in the sport for years", and Sebastian Vettel arguing that authorities were "lucky" that death or serious injury was avoided. Following feedback from drivers after the race, the FIA...
Christian Horner: ‘Max Verstappen doesn’t crave adulation, he loves his racing’
Christian Horner leans in, pauses and then smiles as he considers what it’s like to manage Formula One’s world champion. It transpires that for all that he is ferociously competitive, Max Verstappen makes for good company. “At Silverstone he will come round for dinner and what impresses me is how good he is with the kids,” says the Dutchman’s Red Bull team principal. “He is just totally at ease with the children. He is genuinely a nice lad.”
big10central.com
Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Pierre Gasly has been released by Red Bull and freed to end his contract with the junior team, AlphaTauri, and will move to Alpine next season in Formula One. Gasly will join Esteban Ocon — a childhood friend — and give Alpine an all-French driver...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton congratulates Max Verstappen on world championship as Brit eyes Mercedes improvement
Hamilton was denied an eighth title as Verstappen claimed his maiden drivers' championship in controversial circumstances last year, but the Brit was never in contention this season. Mercedes have largely been unable to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari following the introduction of new design regulations for 2022...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' hopes of Suzuka success depend on weather
Hamilton qualified sixth on Saturday in Suzuka as Max Verstappen took pole, with Mercedes unable to keep pace with Red Bull and Ferrari, leaving them to share the third and fourth rows with Alpine as George Russell could only manage eighth. However, Mercedes did impress on Friday in wet conditions...
ESPN
FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident
The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
BBC
Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen seals second world title amid confusion after Suzuka win
Max Verstappen clinched a second title in extraordinary circumstances after dominating a Japanese Grand Prix truncated by heavy rain. Verstappen headed Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who crossed the line second, was penalised for cutting the track and gaining an advantage on the last lap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso debuts with €148,000 price tag
Hot on the heels of the A110 R's debut earlier this week, Alpine has a surprise in store for deep-pocketed Formula 1 fans. Meet the Fernando Alonso version, a limited-run special edition with an astronomical price tag of €148,000 (approx. £130,000) at home in France where the regular R retails for €105,000. It goes without saying you're looking at the most expensive car Renault’s performance division has ever sold.
F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Pierre Gasly Joins BWT Alpine for 2023
After Red Bull’s agreement to release him from his contract, BWT Alpine have announced Pierre Gasly for their roster beginning in 2023. Following weeks of rumors and speculation, it’s a big weekend for Formula 1’s French team. With the outgoing Fernando Alonso poised for a podium finish, BWT-Alpine finally revealed who will be his replacement. After years within the Red Bull program, Pierre Gasly will be joining the historic F1 team alongside his fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon.
Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023
On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
Autoweek.com
Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher
Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
Jalopnik
Sebastian Vettel's Japanese GP Helmet Pays Tribute to Arai
This weekend, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is visiting Suzuka Circuit for the first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019. Friday’s practice sessions were running in wet conditions, so only time and the weather radar will prove if today’s track mileage will be useful on Sunday. Though, one interesting development did come out of practice. We got a good look at the special helmet that Sebastian Vettel will be wearing for his final F1 race at Suzuka.
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.Follow LIVE: Max Verstappen looks to wrap up world title at Japanese Grand Prix But it could have been...
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo admits it's unlikely he's in Formula One next year
SUZUKA, Japan -- Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in Formula One next year following news Pierre Gasly has signed a new multiyear contract with Alpine starting in 2023. Ricciardo's McLaren contract is set to be terminated one year earlier than planned at the end of this season after...
racer.com
De Vries joins AlphaTauri as Gasly's replacement
Nyck de Vries has been named as Pierre Gasly’s replacement at AlphaTauri in 2023 as two of the remaining parts of the driver market are finalized. Gasly was confirmed as joining Alpine on Saturday morning at the Japanese Grand Prix, signing a multi-year contract with the French constructor. Leaving AlphaTauri one year before the end of his existing Red Bull deal, Gasly will be replaced by de Vries, with the 2020-21 Formula E world champion and 2019 Formula 2 title-winner confirmed for 2023 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
dcnewsnow.com
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix preview: A return to Suzuka
The Japanese Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend after last running in 2019. The race, which serves as round 18 of the 2022 season, takes place at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, a circuit that’s unique in that the track layout forms a figure eight. Ask...
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 2