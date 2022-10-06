ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Guardian

Christian Horner: ‘Max Verstappen doesn’t crave adulation, he loves his racing’

Christian Horner leans in, pauses and then smiles as he considers what it’s like to manage Formula One’s world champion. It transpires that for all that he is ferociously competitive, Max Verstappen makes for good company. “At Silverstone he will come round for dinner and what impresses me is how good he is with the kids,” says the Dutchman’s Red Bull team principal. “He is just totally at ease with the children. He is genuinely a nice lad.”
MOTORSPORTS
big10central.com

Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Pierre Gasly has been released by Red Bull and freed to end his contract with the junior team, AlphaTauri, and will move to Alpine next season in Formula One. Gasly will join Esteban Ocon — a childhood friend — and give Alpine an all-French driver...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident

The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso debuts with €148,000 price tag

Hot on the heels of the A110 R's debut earlier this week, Alpine has a surprise in store for deep-pocketed Formula 1 fans. Meet the Fernando Alonso version, a limited-run special edition with an astronomical price tag of €148,000 (approx. £130,000) at home in France where the regular R retails for €105,000. It goes without saying you're looking at the most expensive car Renault’s performance division has ever sold.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
MOTORSPORTS
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Pierre Gasly Joins BWT Alpine for 2023

After Red Bull’s agreement to release him from his contract, BWT Alpine have announced Pierre Gasly for their roster beginning in 2023. Following weeks of rumors and speculation, it’s a big weekend for Formula 1’s French team. With the outgoing Fernando Alonso poised for a podium finish, BWT-Alpine finally revealed who will be his replacement. After years within the Red Bull program, Pierre Gasly will be joining the historic F1 team alongside his fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
MOTORSPORTS
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023

On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher

Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Sebastian Vettel's Japanese GP Helmet Pays Tribute to Arai

This weekend, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is visiting Suzuka Circuit for the first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019. Friday’s practice sessions were running in wet conditions, so only time and the weather radar will prove if today’s track mileage will be useful on Sunday. Though, one interesting development did come out of practice. We got a good look at the special helmet that Sebastian Vettel will be wearing for his final F1 race at Suzuka.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 grid today: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.Follow LIVE: Max Verstappen looks to wrap up world title at Japanese Grand Prix But it could have been...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo admits it's unlikely he's in Formula One next year

SUZUKA, Japan -- Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in Formula One next year following news Pierre Gasly has signed a new multiyear contract with Alpine starting in 2023. Ricciardo's McLaren contract is set to be terminated one year earlier than planned at the end of this season after...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

De Vries joins AlphaTauri as Gasly's replacement

Nyck de Vries has been named as Pierre Gasly’s replacement at AlphaTauri in 2023 as two of the remaining parts of the driver market are finalized. Gasly was confirmed as joining Alpine on Saturday morning at the Japanese Grand Prix, signing a multi-year contract with the French constructor. Leaving AlphaTauri one year before the end of his existing Red Bull deal, Gasly will be replaced by de Vries, with the 2020-21 Formula E world champion and 2019 Formula 2 title-winner confirmed for 2023 alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
MOTORSPORTS
dcnewsnow.com

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix preview: A return to Suzuka

The Japanese Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend after last running in 2019. The race, which serves as round 18 of the 2022 season, takes place at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, a circuit that’s unique in that the track layout forms a figure eight. Ask...
MOTORSPORTS
