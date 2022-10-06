13-year-old Bountiful teen hit by truck while riding bike

BOUNTIFUL, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Bountiful teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck while riding his bike on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old teen was struck by the truck while riding his bike across a crosswalk around 3:00 p.m. on October 5 near 2600 South and 500 West.

Assistant Chief of Bountiful Police Department Dave Edwards told ABC4 the boy entered the crosswalk while the truck was turning and was run over. Police say the driver was distraught and very cooperative with the police.

Officials said there was no impairment by the driver and drugs or alcohol were not involved.

The boy was transported to Primary Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. He was treated for fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and a broken shoulder.

Edwards said the boy has since left the ICU and his condition is stable.

