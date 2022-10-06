ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

13-year-old Bountiful teen hit by truck while riding bike

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edpki_0iOtJUPb00

BOUNTIFUL, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Bountiful teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck while riding his bike on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old teen was struck by the truck while riding his bike across a crosswalk around 3:00 p.m. on October 5 near 2600 South and 500 West.

Tooele Police Department adds cameras to help prevent and solve crime

Assistant Chief of Bountiful Police Department Dave Edwards told ABC4 the boy entered the crosswalk while the truck was turning and was run over. Police say the driver was distraught and very cooperative with the police.

Officials said there was no impairment by the driver and drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The boy was transported to Primary Children’s Medical Center in critical condition. He was treated for fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and a broken shoulder.

Edwards said the boy has since left the ICU and his condition is stable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash with SUV

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State St. in Sandy Saturday night, according to the Sandy Police Department. Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police, says that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State St. approaching 8000 South around 10:20 p.m. Police say an SUV traveling southbound on State St. made […]
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Bountiful, UT
Sports
Bountiful, UT
Crime & Safety
Bountiful, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Bountiful, UT
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in overnight crash in Sandy

SANDY — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an SUV near 8800 South. About 10:20 p.m., a motorcyclist was northbound on State Street and was approaching 8800 South. An SUV was southbound and made an eastbound turn onto 8800 South. The motorcyclist collided with the SUV and died, according to Sandy police Lt. Jason Nielsen.
ABC4

Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ROY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Tooele Police Department#Icu#Nexstar Media Inc
KSLTV

Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Gephardt Daily

Murray-Taylorsville chase on 1-215 leads to arrest, wrecked car

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pursuit of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Murray early Friday morning ended in Taylorsville when the suspect crashed exiting I-215. The suspect was sought on felony warrants when spotted by police in the area of 6400 South in...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Police rescue 4 in Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Officers as well as Murray Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire Friday evening. Chief Joseph Mittelman, Murray Fire, states that the call came in around 5 p.m. regarding an apartment fire at 309 East 4500 South in Murray. Murray Police officers were first to arrive on scene, […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy