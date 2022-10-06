ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Pets & Animals
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful. Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of murals by Virginia artists.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo#Mountain#Previews#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Mill Mountain Zoo
WSLS

Bald Eagle dies after being hit by driver in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. The Bald Eagle that was hit by a car in Giles County on Friday has died, according to Sabrina with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The eagle was taken to the center after the incident, and according to center staff,...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
WDBJ7.com

Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is “The Season of Song.”. “It’s finally great to be able to talk about it...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Theatre celebrating 90th anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 22. The Grandin Theatre is holding its 90th Anniversary Gala. Watch the video to see the theatre’s Ian Fortier tell us all about it.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy