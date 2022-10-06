Read full article on original website
WSET
It's getting cold: Bedford Co. Department of Fire & Rescue shares fireplace safety
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue shares how to use fireplaces safely. It's getting cooler outside so they want to remind the public how to stay safe this winter. "Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen when using your fireplace", the...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department is responding to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
WSLS
Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building
VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse. After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant. “I would say to see life back in...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful. Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of murals by Virginia artists.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man’s legacy of Hot Wheels lives on through a Radford family’s business
RADFORD, Va. – The bond between a father and son over their passion for Hot Wheels collectibles is stronger than ever thanks to the life and legacy of a close family friend. Ralph Stewart and his son Jonathan Stewart own and operate ‘Now, Then and Forever Collectibles and Gift Shop’ in Radford.
WSLS
20 cats, kittens saved from Hurricane Ian arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some furry friends from Florida have arrived at the Lynchburg Humane Society after being saved from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, LHS announced they have 20 new cats and kittens at their facility, all from shelters in Florida that were impacted by the storm. Below, you can...
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Bald Eagle dies after being hit by driver in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. The Bald Eagle that was hit by a car in Giles County on Friday has died, according to Sabrina with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The eagle was taken to the center after the incident, and according to center staff,...
WSLS
Grandin Village dedicates ‘Walls That Unite’ murals during first Blocktoberfest
ROANOKE, Va. – Hanging up outside the Roanoke Co+op are nine murals a part of the ‘Walls That Unite’ project in Grandin Village. Through a collaborative partnership between the Grandin Village Business Association, the Roanoke Arts Commission, and the Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op the murals bring a little more attraction to the city.
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
WDBJ7.com
Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is “The Season of Song.”. “It’s finally great to be able to talk about it...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke to release Great-horned owls
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Great-horned owls are getting a new chance at life after their habitat was destroyed. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke took in the owls to care for them after their mother left them behind. Center officials say a renesting was attempted, but the owls were...
WSLS
Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
WSLS
Family searching for missing tortoise in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County family is searching for their lost tortoise, Magellan. Magellan is an 82-pound African Sulcata tortoise, last seen Monday at 3 p.m. grazing in a field near their home on Zells Mill Road in Newport. The family says Magellan enjoys sunny spaces to...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Theatre celebrating 90th anniversary
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 22. The Grandin Theatre is holding its 90th Anniversary Gala. Watch the video to see the theatre’s Ian Fortier tell us all about it.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
