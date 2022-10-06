ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’

Donald Trump falsely claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said.Mr Trump also accused Democrats of “locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement.” During a rally...
POTUS
WHYY

Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WHYY

Biden administration steps up protection against student loan forgiveness scams

The Biden administration is increasing its efforts to fight scams aimed at taking advantage of borrowers applying for its expansive student loan forgiveness plan, senior administration officials announced Wednesday. The administration’s forgiveness program will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 or $250,000...
EDUCATION
WHYY

Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on college funding, transparency, and debt forgiveness

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s governor has wide power to propose education funding, serve on university boards, and appoint trustees to those critical panels. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, sent $40 million of unused stimulus money to four universities this summer, a decision he could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records. The Trump team...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Pardons#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans
WHYY

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters. Days after Ian tore through central...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

The Supreme Court will begin a new term with more contentious cases on its docket

After a tumultuous term that ended in June, the U.S. Supreme Court returns Monday to officially open a second potentially stormy term. It may be hard to beat last term’s sustained and dramatic turn to the right, which included most prominently the overturning of a half century of precedents that had guaranteed women the right to terminate most pregnancies. But the court may well rock the boat again, despite the fact that it finds its approval ratings plummeting to historic lows.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHYY

Delaware Supreme Court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting

The Delaware Supreme Court wasted no time banning no-excuse mail-in voting, which lawmakers had approved in June for use in this year’s elections. The justices issued their expedited ruling Friday, just one day after the justices held a hearing on whether to affirm or overturn a Sept. 15 ruling from a Chancery Court judge who said the new law violated the Delaware Constitution.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy