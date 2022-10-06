Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's equity-obsessed education secretary dodging academic priorities amid 'catastrophic' reading scores
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona left out academics from a statement about schooling priorities as literacy rates plummeted nationwide.
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault and part of his war on US energy that restricts production. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’
Donald Trump falsely claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said.Mr Trump also accused Democrats of “locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement.” During a rally...
Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case
Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden administration steps up protection against student loan forgiveness scams
The Biden administration is increasing its efforts to fight scams aimed at taking advantage of borrowers applying for its expansive student loan forgiveness plan, senior administration officials announced Wednesday. The administration’s forgiveness program will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 or $250,000...
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on college funding, transparency, and debt forgiveness
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s governor has wide power to propose education funding, serve on university boards, and appoint trustees to those critical panels. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, sent $40 million of unused stimulus money to four universities this summer, a decision he could...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records. The Trump team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. “There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited and trained by...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters. Days after Ian tore through central...
The Supreme Court will begin a new term with more contentious cases on its docket
After a tumultuous term that ended in June, the U.S. Supreme Court returns Monday to officially open a second potentially stormy term. It may be hard to beat last term’s sustained and dramatic turn to the right, which included most prominently the overturning of a half century of precedents that had guaranteed women the right to terminate most pregnancies. But the court may well rock the boat again, despite the fact that it finds its approval ratings plummeting to historic lows.
Delaware Supreme Court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting
The Delaware Supreme Court wasted no time banning no-excuse mail-in voting, which lawmakers had approved in June for use in this year’s elections. The justices issued their expedited ruling Friday, just one day after the justices held a hearing on whether to affirm or overturn a Sept. 15 ruling from a Chancery Court judge who said the new law violated the Delaware Constitution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Low-performing nursing homes may soon be subject to sanctions in New Jersey
The New Jersey Senate Health and Human Services Committee cleared a bill Thursday that would allow the state to issue sanctions to nursing homes that do not perform up to standard. The proposal is based on a five-star rating system implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
A month before Election Day, Delaware Supreme Court hears a dispute over no-excuse mail voting
With Election Day barely a month away, Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general on Thursday urged the state Supreme Court to overturn last month’s lower court ruling that invalidated the state’s new vote-by-mail law. Alexander Mackler argued during the 50-minute hearing that, contrary to the Sept. 15 Chancery...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0