ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

23 million Californians will get gas tax refunds beginning today: What you need to know

By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgnOc_0iOtIdId00
Gas prices are on the rise again in Los Angeles. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

For the record :
10:46 a.m. Oct. 7, 2022 : A previous version incorrectly stated the lowest amount Californians could receive was $400 to $700 if they filed independently. The correct amounts are $200 to $700.

The Golden State will send tax refunds to about 23 million Californians starting Friday to help them navigate the rising costs due to inflation.

California will spend $9.5 billion as part of the "Middle Class Tax Refund Estimator" program, with one-time payments ranging from $400 to $1,050 for couples who filed jointly on their 2020 state income tax return and $200 to $700 for those who filed independently.

Payments will arrive in several ways starting Friday, including direct deposits to roughly 8 million bank accounts for those who e-filed their 2020 state income tax return. The state expects the majority of all direct deposits to hit bank accounts by the end of October, and more will be sent out through Nov. 14. An additional 10 million payments will be mailed on debit cards to California residents. Those recipients can expect their payments to arrive from Oct. 25 to Jan. 15, according to the state Franchise Tax Board.

Eligible residents will need to have filed their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, meet the state's adjusted gross income limits and not have been claimed as a dependent in 2020. Individuals will also have to have lived in California for six months or more in 2020 and be a California resident when the payment is issued.

The state estimates 18 million payments will be sent out to help Californians weather inflationary prices.

“We know it’s expensive right now, and California is putting money back into your pockets to help. We’re sending out refunds worth over a thousand dollars to help families pay for everything from groceries to gas," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a written statement.

California residents can learn more about eligibility via the Franchise Tax Board.

The cost of food, shelter and medical care have all spiked over the last year. The U.S. Labor Department's inflation data for August was 8.3% when compared with the same time last year, and in July, the figure was 8.5%.

Data show the Los Angeles area, which includes Orange County, saw a 7.6% increase over all items and goods through the month of August. Food prices are up over 9% and energy prices rose 20.7%, mainly because of the demand increase and rising cost of gasoline .

A year ago, Californians paid an average of $4.42 for a gallon of gas. The current average is $6.42, according to the American Automobile Assn. High demand, coupled with a diminishing domestic supply, has led to soaring prices at the pump.

Relief is not likely to arrive anytime soon because of decisions on the global stage. Some of the world's most influential oil producers announced deep cuts Wednesday to the volume of oil barrels that will be produced.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively referred to as OPEC+, announced a reduction of 2 million barrels per day, the largest cut since 2020, in order to drive up the cost of oil. Prices have plummeted in recent months because of fears of a global economic recession, which prompted the oil cartel to pump the brakes on production.

The announcement drew immediate ire from President Biden, who called the move "shortsighted" and a reminder why the United States needs to wean itself off foreign sources of oil.

"At a time when maintaining a global supply of energy is of paramount importance, this decision will have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices," the White House said in a statement .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 23

Ken Shaw
3d ago

Whoopdy do!!! My freaking grocery bill is 3 times higher than last year alone!!! You can keep the crumbs...what a joke on the blue coller worker!!!

Reply
11
Mark@Goodwin
3d ago

This LA Times article must have been written by Gavin Newsom. How about a pause on the gas tax that increased on July 1st? The LA Times refuses to hold Gavin Newsom accountable for his many failures.

Reply
11
Jerry Lyon
3d ago

have the Democrats open up domestic oil production. have Newsome step down from office. get rid of California gas tax. allow California to exchange oil with other states

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
morningbrew.com

California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check

If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California to start sending out $9.5 billion in tax refunds of up to $1,050 to residents

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday confirmed the state will begin sending out $9.5 billion in tax refunds to help Californians cope with inflation Friday. The so-called Middle Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 that will benefit millions of eligible Californians under the largest such program in state history, according to a press release issued by the governor's office. Upwards of 23 million residents, including those who do not have U.S. citizenship, will be receiving the refund to help them cover the rising costs of gas and groceries.The release said the program to "get money back in the pockets of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Refund#U S Labor Department#Californians#Franchise Tax Board
The Hill

California to begin sending tax refunds up to $1,050 on Thursday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that his state will begin sending tax refunds of up to $1,050 to certain residents. State lawmakers approved the refunds, which vary in amount based on individuals’ 2020 tax returns, as part of California’s annual budget signed by Newsom in June to aid residents as they face high inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
441K+
Followers
71K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy