ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Cory Hardrict is setting the record straight on his divorce from Tia Mowry. The actor shut down speculation surrounding what went wrong in his relationship with Tia after the Sister, Sister alum shared on Oct. 4 that the two had "decided to go our separate ways" after 14 years of marriage. When a social media user commented on Cory's Instagram page, suggesting that he "cheated on her," the 42-year-old wrote back, "Lies!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Constance Wu
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Suicide Prevention#Asian#American#Boat#Abc
Variety

Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim

Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more. … This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Eva Mendes Reacts to Claim She "Quit Acting"

Watch: Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids. Eva Mendes is setting the record straight. The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with Ryan Gosling—addressed recent reports that claim she quit acting. "I never quit acting," she captioned the Oct....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

'Spawn' Reboot Starring Jamie Foxx Taps 'Joker' and 'Captain America 4' Screenwriters

According to reports, the Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx has tapped the Joker and Captain America 4 screenwriters. Originally announced five years ago, news of the new adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s iconic comic book series has been relatively quiet, though the recent announcement could mean production could soon start.
MOVIES
E! News

Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever

Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

E! News

216K+
Followers
52K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy