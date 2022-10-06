Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Liz Say She's "Done" After Ed Accuses Her of Cheating
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Liz has reached her breaking point. In this exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 9 episode, Liz exclaims she's "done" with fiancé Ed, after he accuses her of cheating. "He thinks I'm gonna...
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Cory Hardrict Calls Out “Lies” Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Cory Hardrict is setting the record straight on his divorce from Tia Mowry. The actor shut down speculation surrounding what went wrong in his relationship with Tia after the Sister, Sister alum shared on Oct. 4 that the two had "decided to go our separate ways" after 14 years of marriage. When a social media user commented on Cory's Instagram page, suggesting that he "cheated on her," the 42-year-old wrote back, "Lies!"
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Jackson Said His Father’s $6,700 Child Support Payments Weren’t Enough
50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson said when his father was paying $81,000 a year in child support, it wasn't enough.
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim
Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive. “Movies like ‘Austin Powers’ and ‘Kill Bill’ presented these characters of Asian women as oftentimes over sexualized or aggressive,” Markle said. “And it’s not just those two examples, there’s so many more. … This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But...
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans posts shocking never-before-seen throwback photos of cast and makes digs at ex co-stars
TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans has posted eye-opening never-before-seen throwback snaps of the cast, taking shots at her ex co-stars. Jenelle, 30, posted the shocking pics and added her own memories to the shots on TikTok. In one photo, Jenelle said her ex co-star Leah Messer was pictured "hiding a cigarette"...
Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Stepping Out With Trevor Noah
Watch: Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics. Dua Lipa may have a few new rules as a single woman. A week after the 27-year-old was seen stepping out with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the singer confirmed her true relationship status for the record. "For me, this...
Eva Mendes Reacts to Claim She "Quit Acting"
Watch: Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids. Eva Mendes is setting the record straight. The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with Ryan Gosling—addressed recent reports that claim she quit acting. "I never quit acting," she captioned the Oct....
Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy
After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
'Spawn' Reboot Starring Jamie Foxx Taps 'Joker' and 'Captain America 4' Screenwriters
According to reports, the Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx has tapped the Joker and Captain America 4 screenwriters. Originally announced five years ago, news of the new adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s iconic comic book series has been relatively quiet, though the recent announcement could mean production could soon start.
Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever
Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'
Pop singer Lizzo referenced Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye (Kanye West) during a concert in Toronto, after the rapper criticized the mainstream media's promotion of obesity.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
