MedicalXpress
Patient belief about success of antibiotics tied to appendicitis outcomes
Positive patient beliefs about the likely success of antibiotics for appendicitis are associated with a lower risk for appendectomy, according to research published online Oct. 5 in JAMA Surgery. David R. Flum, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Comparison of...
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies protein that potentially worsens kidney injuries
One of the many risks associated with heart attacks and cardiac surgery is acute kidney injury, a serious condition that in some cases can lead to kidney failure. Common as it is—it's observed 10% to 20% of the time following heart surgery or a heart attack— scientists don't have a full biological understanding of why the kidney injury is happening.
MedicalXpress
Leukemia treatment breakthrough for babies
Babies with leukemia could get an array of new treatments after scientists used genetic engineering to reproduce a gene defect found in the disease. Acute myeloid leukemia is a high-risk cancer which affects children under two. Scientists first pinpointed a biomarker linked to the cancer about twenty years ago. Now...
MedicalXpress
Patients with severe mental disorders get better treatment with family involvement
A new study contributes to new knowledge about what prevents and promotes family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental disorders. "We know what the best treatment for severe mental disorders is. Family involvement in treatment of patients with severe mental illnesses is recommended in guidelines throughout the western world. Regardless, it is not always done, with significantly negative consequences for patients, relatives, the health care system and the society," Kristiane Myckland Hansson says.
MedicalXpress
Fast track to fertility program halves time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half—getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
Sacral neuromodulation safe for lower urinary tract dysfunction
Sacral neuromodulation (SNM) is safe for patients with refractory lower urinary tract dysfunction and yields high patient satisfaction, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Scandinavian Journal of Urology. Hanne Kobberø, from Odense University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues offered 22 patients with refractory idiopathic and neurogenic...
MedicalXpress
Widespread dysregulation of metabolism in type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Research provides critical information about size and growth speed of gliomas
An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
MedicalXpress
Increase seen in pediatric BMI during pandemic, study finds
A study that tracked body mass index (BMI) two years prior to the pandemic and one year after the start of the pandemic in a primarily Medicaid pediatric population in Norfolk, Virginia, found a significant increase in BMI during that time. When these differences were analyzed by gender, the increase...
MedicalXpress
New bandage for foot ulcers could revolutionize diabetes treatment
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have designed a new bandage treatment, known as a scaffold, to treat diabetic foot ulcers, which is cost-effective while improving patient outcomes. Produced by 3D bioprinting, the scaffolds slowly release antibiotics over a four-week period to effectively treat the wound. Diabetes, a lifelong condition that...
MedicalXpress
An AI model reveals how the body's defense system recognizes skin cancer
Researchers from the University of Helsinki, HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center, Aalto University and Stanford University have developed an artificial intelligence model that predicts which skin cancer patients will benefit from a treatment that activates the immune defense system. In practice, the AI model makes it possible to diagnose skin cancer with a blood test, determine the prognosis and target therapies increasingly accurately.
Mother’s ultra-processed food consumption linked to increased risk of obesity in her children
A mother’s consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to an increased risk of obesity in her children, according to a new study.The research, published recently in the journal The BMJ, assessed data from about 20,000 children born to 14,553 mothers and found the link held true, even while accounting for other factors such as physical activity and diets.While the study is observational and does not prove cause and effect, researchers, including those from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, say mothers could benefit from limiting their intake of ultra-processed foods.Scientists also call for improving dietary recommendations, as well...
MedicalXpress
Bioethicist explores ethics of 'eyeball test' and algorithms in surgery decision-making
A Hackensack Meridian Health doctor and bioethicist explores the difficulties of decision-making for surgeons in a new article in the New England Journal of Medicine. Making clinical decisions based on how a patient appears to a surgeon may be subject to "ableist" biases. A doctor's subjective "eyeball test" might make assumptions about a patient's quality of life and influence whether or not a patient is offered a surgical procedure, writes Charles Binkley, M.D., FACS, HEC-C, the director of Bioethics for the health network's Central Region, and also an associate professor of Surgery at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, one of the paper's authors.
MedicalXpress
Study finds the risks of sharing health care data are low
In recent years, scientists have made great strides in their ability to develop artificial intelligence algorithms that can analyze patient data and come up with new ways to diagnose disease or predict which treatments work best for different patients. The success of those algorithms depends on access to patient health...
MedicalXpress
How a bereaved mom is helping researchers improve palliative care
Jamila Hassan's son Omar was two when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He underwent chemotherapy, remission, a relapse, more chemo and a bone marrow transplant before dying shortly before his 10th birthday in 2012. Hassan drew on the support of parents she met in the Bass Center for...
MedicalXpress
Borderline personality disorder stigma undermines patient care and efforts to reduce suicide
People with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and their caregivers report experiencing discrimination and stigma when presenting to health services following self-harm or a suicide attempt, leading to inadequate treatment and care for suicide prevention, say authors of a new large-scale review. Researchers at Flinders University are calling for...
MedicalXpress
Detecting Alzheimer's disease in the blood
Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a method to detect build-up of amyloid β in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, from biomarkers in blood samples. Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease, characterized by a gradual loss of neurons and synapses in the brain. One of...
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibodies remain effective against latest SARS-CoV-2 variants
Monoclonal antibody therapies continue to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants currently in circulation, including omicron BA.4/5, according to laboratory findings from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Center, published as a research letter in The Lancet. In the U.K., monoclonal antibodies are part...
MedicalXpress
Experimental treatment approach counters allergic asthma without weakening flu defenses
Blocking the action of calcium signals in immune cells suppresses the most common form of asthma, but without compromising the body's defenses against flu viruses, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, experiments showed that removing the gene for a calcium channel—specifically the calcium...
