Preble County, OH

ODOT District 7 completes US 35 Lane Expansion Project

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The US 35 Lane Expansion Project, which improved the corridor between I-75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County by increasing the route from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675, has been finished by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7.
Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center gets new home in Miamisburg

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has a new operations center in Miamisburg. The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center is now located at 460 Vanguard Place. Renovating the space for the Emergency Operations Center cost about $1.6 million. That included upgrading equipment and the fire alarm, renovating the first and...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Miller retires from PCSO after impressive career

EATON — Preble County Sheriff’s Major Dean Miller was recognized for his over 28 years of public service with a celebration of his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 28. “Today we’re honoring Major Dean Miller as he prepares to retire after 28-plus years of service to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Preble County,” Sheriff Mike Simpson welcomed everyone to the celebration. “Friday will be Dean’s last work day with us after an impressive career. Dean began as a special deputy after he graduated from the Miami Township Police Academy in 1994. From that point on, he would continue to move up into full time employment. Over his career he has been assigned to road patrol, detective, captain, and major. He has served as my jail administrator since December of 2018, where he’s managed the day-to-day operations of our 70-bed facility. And I will tell you that is a heck of a job.”
Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
Jury finds man guilty

TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial. The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Fowler was charged following a report that...
Health district cites seven restaurants this week

The Butler County Health District cited seven Oxford eateries with critical health violations this week. The inspector gave no critical violations during visits to Dollar Tree #4414, 540 S. Locust St. and Armstrong Student Center – Red Zone, 550 Spring St. Fiesta Charra Mexican Restaurant, 25 W. High St.,...
Can’t do it without help

Fifty years ago, then Probate Judge the Honorable Edward Williams created the Darke County Park District in 1972. The first parcel of land gifted by Frances Carpenter was Coppess Nature Sanctuary, a 32-acre woodland that was the catalyst for the Darke County Parks creation. Today more than 15 parks and over 1000 acres make up the Park District. Plans for limited growth are still being made which is why Bears Mill was accepted as the most recent park in April of 2021. It is important for our future generations and our stewards of tomorrow to learn about the local history. This Park District is charged with preservation and conservation for the county. Its mission statement reads: The Mission of Darke County Park District is to acquire and preserve land areas possessing special natural and historical features and to manage and maintain these resources for the benefit of its residents through appropriate education and passive recreational programs and activities. This mission statement has been in place for over 50 years and still guides the three-person Park Board of Commissioners who volunteer at the request of the current Probate Judge of the County, the Honorable Jason Aslinger.
PETS OF THE WEEK

He is a 2-year-old neutered black & white tuxedo. Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. Come meet him today in the Kool Kats room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at...
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
Miami extends Crawford’s contract and raises salaries

The Miami University Board of Trustees extended President Greg Crawford’s contract an additional year through 2027 at its board meeting Sept. 23. In addition to the extension, Crawford’s salary increased 4% to $551,665 per year, with a $75,000 yearly bonus. University Ambassador Renate Crawford, the president’s wife, also received a 4% raise and will earn $53,040 yearly.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
