Loudoun County, VA

Bathroom Filming Lands Loudoun County High School Student In Trouble With Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago

The Leesburg Police Department was investigating an incident of unlawful filming in a local school bathroom, officials said.

On Oct. 4, a teenaged student filmed another student, without their permission, over the divider of a Loudoun County High School bathroom, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police opened an investigation into this incident. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

