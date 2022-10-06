Bathroom Filming Lands Loudoun County High School Student In Trouble With Police
The Leesburg Police Department was investigating an incident of unlawful filming in a local school bathroom, officials said.
On Oct. 4, a teenaged student filmed another student, without their permission, over the divider of a Loudoun County High School bathroom, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
Police opened an investigation into this incident. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments / 0