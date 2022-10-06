ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Talk': Everything to Know About Host Natalie Morales

By Carol Cassada
These days Natalie Morales is known for hosting duties on the CBS program The Talk . For a year, she’s served as the host and moderator of the afternoon talk show. With over two decades in journalism , Morales has become a main staple in daytime and primetime television.

The Talk host Natalie Morales

‘The Talk’ host Natalie Morales’ personal life and journalism career

Morales was born on June 6, 1972, in Taipei, Taiwan. Her father was in the Air Force, and during Morales’ childhood, the family constantly moved before settling down in Camden, Delaware. After graduating high school, she attended Rutgers University, earning a journalism degree.

Early in her journalism career, Morales worked for local TV stations in New York and Connecticut. In 2002, she got her big break when she joined MSNBC as a correspondent. After four years, Morales left MSNBC for her new job as a correspondent for Today.

Throughout her fifteen years with the morning news show, Morales was promoted to news anchor. In 2016, she moved to Los Angeles when she was announced as the West Coast anchor of Today . She also served as host for the entertainment news show Access Hollywood . In October 2021, Morales left Today and joined The Talk less than two weeks later .

Aside from her roles as a TV host, Morales is also a wife and mother. She and her husband, Joseph Rhodes, have been married since Aug. 1998. The couple has two sons, Josh and Luke.

She says she felt ‘at home’ at ‘The Talk’

The Talk is one of the CBS network’s most popular daytime programs. Since 2010, there have been many changes to the all-female hosting panel. In 2021, the show underwent many departures from its top co-hosts.

Sharon Osbourne was fired after her heated on-air argument with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan’s racist remarks against Meghan Markle. A few months later, Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth announced their exits . The producers searched for new co-hosts to join Underwood and Amanda Kloots. The new panel featured male co-hosts Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. Morales as another co-host and the moderator.

Morales had been a guest in the past, and when offered the new job, she jumped at the chance. In an interview with People , Morales discussed how much she loves being on The Talk . “I had been on this show as a guest before, and every time I came, I just really loved the experience of being here. I loved the audience interaction and how involved they are with the hosts. It’s funny because from the minute I walked out here, it was like I felt like ‘I’m at home.'”

Natalie Morales is pulling double duty

The 2022 fall season is shaping up to be busy for Morales. She and her co-hosts returned for Season 13 of The Talk , which premiered on Monday, September 12. Aside from her daytime duties , Morales is also prepping for a return to primetime.

As reported by Deadline , Morales will serve as a news correspondent for CBS News and its spinoffs, including 48 Hours . Morales’ first airdate with CBS News is slated for November 1. As for Morales’ work on The Talk , viewers don’t have to worry about her leaving. Morales will continue to serve as a co-host and moderator for the chat fest.

