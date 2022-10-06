ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth Man Claims $1M Mega Millions Prize

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Ronald Skinner Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Capital Region man has shared his plans after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Saratoga County resident Ronald Skinner, of Corinth, claimed his second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, drawing, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Skinner received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

He told NY Lottery that he plans to use the funds to purchase a home.

The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63 66 Mega Ball 15, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Cumberland Farms store, located on Maple Street in Corinth.

