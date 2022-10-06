ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue

From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
DAYTON, OH
High School Football PRO

Riverside, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

XENIA, OH
hollandsfj.us

SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30

A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight transports two after ATV crash

ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
ANSONIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire: cause remains unknown

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke has been billowing from Cohen’s Recyling Center in West Carrollton for several hours after a scrap yard pile caught fire. According to dispatch, a call came in at 12:30 p.m. for a response to a scrap metal fire at Cohen Recycling Metal Shredders. The cause of the fire remains […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Education
WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash

Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

