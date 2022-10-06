Read full article on original website
Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU
While the teams ahead of them struggled at various times in their respective contests, Tennessee jumped all over LSU and left no doubt in Baton Rouge as the Vols hung 40 on the Bayou Bengals in Death Valley. Following the victory, Tennessee saw themselves once again climb in the rankings. The ...
Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
How to Watch No. 3 Alabama Football at No. 6 Tennessee
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's top-10 matchup with the Volunteers.
Jimmy’s blog: Heupel wins coaching matchup against Kelly
Before Tennessee played at LSU, I was asked which school has the coaching advantage. I knew LSU’s Brian Kelly had won 288 games, won national coach of the year three times, won 10 games seven times at Notre Dame and made two College Football Playoff appearances. I knew Tennessee’s...
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location
The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
LSU vs. Tennessee: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
Tiger Stadium is set to host its most highly anticipated matchup of the year on Saturday. It’s never a dull affair when LSU and Tennessee get together, as previous contests between the two programs have shown us. They’re in very different places right now though, despite having similar records to start the season. The Tigers are in the first year of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are trying to build a program capable of contending for the SEC East.
THP: One dead after head-on crash in Roane County
Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple weldings and inscriptions around LSU’s stadium in 2014 when he helped install fixtures. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium...
