Knoxville, TN

Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
Jimmy’s blog: Heupel wins coaching matchup against Kelly

Before Tennessee played at LSU, I was asked which school has the coaching advantage. I knew LSU’s Brian Kelly had won 288 games, won national coach of the year three times, won 10 games seven times at Notre Dame and made two College Football Playoff appearances. I knew Tennessee’s...
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee

The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location

The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
LSU vs. Tennessee: Start time, live stream, TV info and more

Tiger Stadium is set to host its most highly anticipated matchup of the year on Saturday. It’s never a dull affair when LSU and Tennessee get together, as previous contests between the two programs have shown us. They’re in very different places right now though, despite having similar records to start the season. The Tigers are in the first year of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are trying to build a program capable of contending for the SEC East.
