Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
Herschel Walker camp says Macon crime rate is among highest in nation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign stop in Macon, a campaign spokesman for his opposition has given a statement saying that the Macon-Bibb County homicide rate is one of the highest in the nation and that Warnock isn't doing anything to address it. "Raphael Warnock continues...
Jack's Family Restaurants opening new location in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jack attack is back and, this time, in Cochran. With the Jack's Family Restaurants locations popping up throughout the Midstate in recent months, many people have been watching and waiting to see when the popular food chain would come to their town and, for the people of Cochran, that time comes on Monday.
Fast food favorite makes its way to Byron
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents in Byron will no longer have to leave town to make their Fourth-Meal run, as Tacala Companies is bringing a new Taco Bell location to the city. “We are excited to open our first store in Byron, Georgia. Before, Byron customers would have to drive approximately 15 miles to the nearest Taco Bell restaurant," says Tacala Companies Market Coach Jesse McCants. "The new store will cut down travel time for our busy customers, making Taco Bell more accessible. We are excited to serve and give back to the Byron community.”
Hocus Pocus for Perry's Fall Films Focus
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's time for Perry's Fall Film series and it's all starting with a spooky comedy favorite, Hocus Pocus. It all gets underway Friday night at 6:30 and will feature the film on a big screen, free popcorn, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. That free popcorn could run out, though, so grab yours before it's gone.
