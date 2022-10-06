Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week eight
Here are the football scores from around Darke County for Week eight:
wrtv.com
Butler football ends Dayton's scoring streak at 501 games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Butler beat Dayton 31-0 on Saturday, the first time the Flyers had been blanked in 46 years, snapping their 501-game scoring streak. Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first...
Dayton football gets shut out for the first time in over 500 games
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0. It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games. The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16,...
High school football scores | Vote for your week 8 Player of the Week
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
hollandsfj.us
SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30
A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards
CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
West Carrollton scrap yard fire: cause remains unknown
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke has been billowing from Cohen’s Recyling Center in West Carrollton for several hours after a scrap yard pile caught fire. According to dispatch, a call came in at 12:30 p.m. for a response to a scrap metal fire at Cohen Recycling Metal Shredders. The cause of the fire remains […]
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
peakofohio.com
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
spectrumnews1.com
Warped Wing's expansion to Huber Heights aims to bring more energy to The Heights entertainment district
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warped Wing Brewing Company is building a new taproom in Huber Heights, and city leaders are calling the addition of the rapidly growing Dayton-based brewery a major win for its budding entertainment district. What You Need To Know. Warped Wing Brewing Company is expanding to...
