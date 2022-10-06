Read full article on original website
WMATA announced this week that it will start issuing citations to riders who evade fares beginning in November. We sit down with Phyllis Randall (D), chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, to talk about how the county wants to tackle the issue. And, how convinced is she that the Silver Line will open on time? Plus, we ask about the county’s plan for data center growth.
Listen: Fare evading, fuel-efficiency fees and racial equity at the top of regional news this week
Metro says it has a serious fare evasion problem – to the tune of about $40 million. Now the agency plans on ticketing fare evaders. “The plan is to start issuing tickets to turnstile jumpers at Metrorail stations,” says WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi during his talk with Esther Ciammachilli about some of the week’s top stories. “Apparently the problem even worse on Metrobus, where people stroll past the fare box and the bus operator like they’re not even there. Metro says 34 percent of bus passengers don’t pay their fares.”
