Metro says it has a serious fare evasion problem – to the tune of about $40 million. Now the agency plans on ticketing fare evaders. “The plan is to start issuing tickets to turnstile jumpers at Metrorail stations,” says WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi during his talk with Esther Ciammachilli about some of the week’s top stories. “Apparently the problem even worse on Metrobus, where people stroll past the fare box and the bus operator like they’re not even there. Metro says 34 percent of bus passengers don’t pay their fares.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO