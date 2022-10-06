ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York

By Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJz2C_0iOtH5bV00

NEW YORK (AP) – A fire broke out late Wednesday at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week.

Amazon is calling the incident a small fire, and says it was contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock.

WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway

Police in Schodack, the town where the facility is located, say the fire was likely caused by mechanical failure.

Police say workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The company sent employees home with pay and has canceled the day shift on Thursday.

The incident at the warehouse follows two other fires at Amazon facilities this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Florida’s island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (AP) – The full breadth of Hurricane Ian’s destruction is still coming into focus a week after it hit southwest Florida. Utility workers pushed Wednesday to restore power, and crews have been searching for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. Construction workers are building temporary bridges to barrier islands, […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#The Warehouse#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of Georgia football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges

ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Secretary of Defense signs off on Naming Commission recommendations including Fort Benning

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The U.S. Secretary of Defense has signed off on the recommendation of an independent commission to rename United States military installations that honor confederate officers. Georgia’s Fort Benning is among the nine installations included on the list. Military.com reports Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the Naming Commission’s recommendations on Oct. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Ohio pastor facing multiple Jan. 6 charges

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Ohio pastor and charged him with felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting. William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a release from the Department of […]
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy