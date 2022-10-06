Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York
NEW YORK (AP) – A fire broke out late Wednesday at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week.
Amazon is calling the incident a small fire, and says it was contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock.WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway
Police in Schodack, the town where the facility is located, say the fire was likely caused by mechanical failure.
Police say workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The company sent employees home with pay and has canceled the day shift on Thursday.
The incident at the warehouse follows two other fires at Amazon facilities this week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0