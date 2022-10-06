ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

YWCA shelters need basic supplies

It takes a village to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelters. The nonprofit operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties and staffers say the need for daily care items for clients remains high. Because it has been difficult to find available affordable housing in our area, some women remain in limbo in shelter and transitional housing for prolonged periods of time as they search for options.
DAYTON, OH
Expanded TCN ready to serve county

FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest

WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Eaton, OH
Preble County, OH
Ohio Health
PETS OF THE WEEK

He is a 2-year-old neutered black & white tuxedo. Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. Come meet him today in the Kool Kats room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at...
URBANA, OH
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel

Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
ENON, OH
Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center gets new home in Miamisburg

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has a new operations center in Miamisburg. The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center is now located at 460 Vanguard Place. Renovating the space for the Emergency Operations Center cost about $1.6 million. That included upgrading equipment and the fire alarm, renovating the first and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
GREENVILLE, OH
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
RICHMOND, IN
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend

Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WAYNESVILLE, OH

