New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
dayton.com
YWCA shelters need basic supplies
It takes a village to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelters. The nonprofit operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties and staffers say the need for daily care items for clients remains high. Because it has been difficult to find available affordable housing in our area, some women remain in limbo in shelter and transitional housing for prolonged periods of time as they search for options.
Celina Police Department to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ program in December
The Celina Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop program’ is the recipient for the 2022 Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission sponsored through the Grand Lake Law Enforcement Association, according to the Mercer Savings Bank website. The Shop with a Cop program allows any child under the age...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
dayton.com
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest
WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
WLTX.com
When a police officer was killed, the local homeless community gave all they could in her honor
RICHMOND, Ind. — After a police officer was shot in the line of duty just days before her wedding, the whole community grieved deeply. Seara Burton, 28, was beloved. She died 39 days after she was shot on Aug. 10. The idea that anything good could ever come from...
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
He is a 2-year-old neutered black & white tuxedo. Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. Come meet him today in the Kool Kats room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at...
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
WKRC
Doctors seeing rise in overuse injuries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning if you are excited about the weekend and plan to get in some extra sports play time or workout time:. The team at OrthoCincy in Clermont County says they are seeing a rise in overuse injuries, especially in shoulders. They say getting some help with technique of anything you need to throw or toss in a game can help, and so can building up the muscles around the area.
DeWine to visit Springfield facility in recognition of ‘Manufacturing Day’
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Mike DeWine will make stops at several manufacturing facilities across Ohio, including one in the Miami Valley, in recognition of “Manufacturing Day.”. DeWine will visit Pentaflex Inc. in Springfield Friday morning, a contract manufacturer of metal stampings and assemblies. DeWine plans to meet with skilled...
wyso.org
Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center gets new home in Miamisburg
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has a new operations center in Miamisburg. The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center is now located at 460 Vanguard Place. Renovating the space for the Emergency Operations Center cost about $1.6 million. That included upgrading equipment and the fire alarm, renovating the first and...
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Covid-19 Boosters: Some people say getting that not so easy
DAYTON — Doctors are urging people in the area to get the most recent Covid-19 booster. But some are finding out getting the shot is not so easy. >>RELATED: COVID-19 boosters: FDA will release more doses of updated Moderna boosters. NewsCenter 7′s Molly Koweek says knowing where to get...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
