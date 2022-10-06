ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Kanye West's Posts Land Him in Trouble on Social Media

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has set off one controversy after another in the past week, first at his fashion show and then on social media, prompting accusations of racism and antisemitism. On Monday, at Paris Fashion Week, he debuted a T-shirt for his fashion line bearing...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Queens of the Throne Age

With the passing of Viserys Targaryen — valar morghulis, buddy — the big question posed by this entire first season of House of the Dragon has now become inescapable. Who will sit on the Iron Throne now that House Targaryen’s patriarch has finally shuffled off to meet the Seven? Will it be Rhaenyra, his firstborn child and official heir? Or Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), his son with Queen Alicent and likely the preferred candidate of the sexist pigs who populate the realm?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Meghan Markle
The Independent

Vick Hope on self-care hacks, protecting her private life, and coping with the ‘Sunday scaries’

Nestled on the sofa in a camel-coloured loungewear set when she logs onto our video call from her London flat, Vick Hope is looking cosy and casual – with the exception, that is, of the huge jewel sparkling on her left ring finger every time she moves her hands.The TV and radio presenter, who is rumoured to be engaged to DJ Calvin Harris (though neither has officially confirmed the news) is keeping schtum about whether she’ll be walking down the aisle any time soon.“I’ll just say I’m very happy,” she says with a smile. “But yeah, just keeping my private...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotify Studios#Warner Bros Dc

Comments / 0

Community Policy