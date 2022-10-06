Nestled on the sofa in a camel-coloured loungewear set when she logs onto our video call from her London flat, Vick Hope is looking cosy and casual – with the exception, that is, of the huge jewel sparkling on her left ring finger every time she moves her hands.The TV and radio presenter, who is rumoured to be engaged to DJ Calvin Harris (though neither has officially confirmed the news) is keeping schtum about whether she’ll be walking down the aisle any time soon.“I’ll just say I’m very happy,” she says with a smile. “But yeah, just keeping my private...

