Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
informnny.com
‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
informnny.com
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
informnny.com
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Temporary restraining order against NY’s concealed carry permit laws
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A federal judge called multiple parts of New York’s new gun laws unconstitutional and NEWS 10 has a reaction from local gun shops on this latest decision. As the confusion continues to surround the new law, gun shop owner Craig Serafini told NEWS10 the...
LAW・
informnny.com
Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim. On Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith identified the victim in the homicide...
informnny.com
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
Comments / 0