Tulsa, OK

Police documents show man arrested for murder of nephew

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Police documents shed light on a man who walked into a north Tulsa bar on Friday and died.

An arrest report for Pascual Medrano indicates he was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Leonardo Medrano, who he called his nephew.

The report identifies Leonardo as the man who walked into the bar early Friday morning, and died after police said his neck was cut. Tulsa police previously said they were called to the Shades Bar & Grill near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

The report said Leonardo walked into the bar holding his neck. He collapsed inside and was pronounced dead by EMSA around 1 a.m.

The investigation determined Leonardo got out of his white SUV along Pine west of the bar, and tried to stop a truck for help as it passed. He ended up walking into the bar where 911 was called.

The report said Pascual was allegedly in the passenger side of the same SUV, walked to the driver’s side and then walked to a wooded area on the north side of Pine.

A witness told detectives Leonardo and Pascual were seen early Friday having an argument. The witness said the two left in the white SUV and did not see anyone else in the vehicle.

The report said Pascual was arrested in Catoosa around 5:30 p.m. Friday, and told police that Leonardo had cut him with a knife. He denied killing his nephew but made the statement that he grabbed a knife to defend himself against Leonardo, according to the report.

