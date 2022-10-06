REVENGE (ABC) The song: Florence + The Machine, "Seven Devils" The episode: "Reckoning" (122) The hook: Did they really just do that?! After a fight almost to the death, statutory rape, a broken engagement, and a surprise pregnancy, it didn't seem possible Revenge could have any more jaw droppers in store. And then Florence Welch's ominous warble began to thrum underneath Wednesday's closing scenes: "Holy water cannot help you now." It was on. Over the next five minutes, scheming matriarch Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) boarded a plane after betraying her husband, and Welch sang, "See I've had to burn your kingdom down." Conrad (Henry Czerny), who previously took part in a plane downing, told her, "If you board that plane, it'll be the last thing you do." Cue Welch, "I'm gonna raise the stakes. I'm gonna smoke you out." Indeed, it appeared he had made good on his threats as news reports showed the flaming wreckage of Victoria's aircraft. Meanwhile, the eerie tune continued, showing that no one in the Hamptons would be safe with "seven devils all around you, seven devils in my house" as another Grayson — Victoria and Conrad's daughter Charlotte (Christa B. Allen) — took a possibly lethal dose of pills. Sang Welch, "I'll be dead before the day is done." EP Mike Kelley told Tanner Stransky, "We needed an epic feel. We needed something that felt really dangerous and really emotional and raw and frightening." Mission accomplished.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO