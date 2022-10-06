Read full article on original website
EW.com
Lindsay Lohan sings 'Jingle Bell Rock' (again) with holiday amnesia in Falling for Christmas trailer
Glee alum Chord Overstreet cozies up to the actress after a nasty skiing accident in the new footage from Lohan's first major movie in nearly a decade. Lindsay Lohan proves it's a bright time (and the right time) for the first trailer for her new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.
EW.com
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
EW.com
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
EW.com
Phillip Phillips' single "Home" makes 'American Idol' history
Sorry, Jessica Sanchez fanatics, but it looks like Phillip Phillips may not just be another "White Guy With Guitar" after all. The Georgia native, who was crowned American Idol's 11th winner last Wednesday (resulting in an endearing parent-hugging breakdown), debuted at No. 2 on the Hot Digital Songs chart, shifting 278,000 units of his single "Home" last week. (Read our review here.)
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 led to Sister Act 3 happening
Can nuns and witches peacefully coexist? When it comes to making Disney's Sister Act series into a holy cinematic trinity, the answer is yes. Longtime friends and Sister Act costars Kathy Najimy and Whoopi Goldberg reunited on Friday's episode of The View, during which Goldberg credited the success of Najimy's Hocus Pocus 2 in reviving interest in her long-delayed Sister Act 3.
EW.com
Teen Wolf: The Movie stars reveal Crystal Reed is playing a new 'version' of Allison
How in the heck is Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) back from the dead for Teen Wolf: The Movie? Thanks to the stars stopping by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday to discuss the upcoming Paramount+ film, we now know the answer may be a little more complicated than you think.
EW.com
Watch Lisa make Lady Gaga cry on 'The Simpsons' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Lady Gaga is coming to Springfield this Sunday? To paraphrase Mr. Burns: "Eggcellent!" Seriously, she's bringing the egg (er, vessel) — along with 18 different costumes and who knows what else — to the season finale of Fox's The Simpsons. How exactly does the monster pop star wind up in town? When Lisa's scheme to boost her popularity at school goes horribly wrong, Gaga, who happens to be chugging past Springfield on the Gaga Express, magically intuits that her help is needed. She's determined to cheer up Lisa — and the rest of Springfield — by all means necessary, including through song and flash mob. In this clip from the episode, you will see that Lisa isn't exactly going gaga for Gaga, and that hurts Gaga's feelings. And when Gaga's feelings get hurt, something priceless happens.
EW.com
Weird Al used his 'holiday card mailing list' to cast the celebrity cameos in his biopic
As trailers have made clear, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is not your typical musician biopic. Instead, it is a parody of the tropes of such films, in much the same way that "Weird" Al Yankovic's music parodies more famous pop songs. When stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood discussed the film at New York Comic Con on Sunday alongside director Eric Appel and Yankovic himself (dialing in virtually from Florida), they kept sarcastically referring to Weird as "100 percent accurate" when it's anything but.
EW.com
Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu
The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
‘I’m a secret Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles fan’: Nick Helm’s honest playlist
The comedian loves Kiss at karaoke and Motörhead in bed, but he’s strictly MOR in the back of an Uber – not that he would ever tell you
EW.com
Will Smith smacks reporter at 'Men in Black III' premiere
In today's slamdunk viral video news, TMZ just posted a clip of Hollywood nice guy Will Smith physically lashing out at a frisky Ukrainian reporter at the start of the red carpet of Men in Black III's Moscow premiere today. The reporter, from Ukranian TV channel 1+1, asks Smith for...
EW.com
House of the Dragon director confirms a major character is dead
Warning: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon episode 8. The Many-Faced God has come to claim another soul with the eighth episode of House of the Dragon. Six years after the events of episode 7, the Game of Thrones prequel picks up with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen...
EW.com
Cate Blanchett on her ferocious TÁR turn: 'She believes in the power of being the exception'
After months of living in the skin of Lydia Tár — the fictional orchestra conductor and EGOT winner whose fall from grace is the subject of the new movie that bears her name — Cate Blanchett can sum up her character pretty quickly. "I think about Lydia...
EW.com
Teen Wolf: The Movie gets 2023 premiere date and sneak peek of Allison's return
There won't be a full moon on Jan. 26, 2023 — it's going to be a waxing crescent, we checked — but the werewolves are still going to be out on that date ... because that's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will finally premiere. The news was revealed...
EW.com
'Men in Black 3' ending: Utter time travel nonsense
Men in Black 3 had a troubled production cycle. Filming shut down for several months. A rotating cast of screenwriters tried to fix a screenplay that was never quite finished. Will Smith started a minor war with Lower Manhattan, thanks to a trailer big enough to qualify as a sovereign state. All the bad press prepared you for a travesty: a mess like John Carter, or an overlong wreck like Waterworld, or an exercise in tonal incoherence like Jonah Hex. But for the most part, Men in Black 3 does not show any signs of being a runaway production. It's bright. It's colorful. Will Smith's riffs have a decent hit-to-miss ratio. Josh Brolin is brilliant as a younger, less morose Tommy Lee Jones. The jokes about the 1960s aren't new — Austin Powers got there over a decade ago. But Men in Black 3 was never an ambitious movie, unless you consider "Be better than Men in Black 2" a genuine ambition. This is a well-oiled studio concoction; whatever went wrong with the production has been sandpapered down by a million visual effects engineers.
EW.com
'House,' 'Castle,' 'Glee,' 'Bones,' 'Scandal': EW's TV Jukebox
REVENGE (ABC) The song: Florence + The Machine, "Seven Devils" The episode: "Reckoning" (122) The hook: Did they really just do that?! After a fight almost to the death, statutory rape, a broken engagement, and a surprise pregnancy, it didn't seem possible Revenge could have any more jaw droppers in store. And then Florence Welch's ominous warble began to thrum underneath Wednesday's closing scenes: "Holy water cannot help you now." It was on. Over the next five minutes, scheming matriarch Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) boarded a plane after betraying her husband, and Welch sang, "See I've had to burn your kingdom down." Conrad (Henry Czerny), who previously took part in a plane downing, told her, "If you board that plane, it'll be the last thing you do." Cue Welch, "I'm gonna raise the stakes. I'm gonna smoke you out." Indeed, it appeared he had made good on his threats as news reports showed the flaming wreckage of Victoria's aircraft. Meanwhile, the eerie tune continued, showing that no one in the Hamptons would be safe with "seven devils all around you, seven devils in my house" as another Grayson — Victoria and Conrad's daughter Charlotte (Christa B. Allen) — took a possibly lethal dose of pills. Sang Welch, "I'll be dead before the day is done." EP Mike Kelley told Tanner Stransky, "We needed an epic feel. We needed something that felt really dangerous and really emotional and raw and frightening." Mission accomplished.
EW.com
Russell Brand talks Katy Perry split on 'Ellen'
Russell Brand discusses the one that got away. Since announcing they were divorcing in December, Russell Brand and Katy Perry have been mostly mum about their split. But with a new movie —Rock of Ages— to promote, Brand stopped by Ellen today to open up for the first time about the duo's 14-month marriage.
EW.com
The assorted works of Guillermo del Toro, ranked
Guillermo del Toro got his start in the '80s creating and building creatures for various low-budget film productions around Mexico City. After nine short films (only two of which have made their way into the light of day) he directed his first feature, Cronos, in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, del Toro has directed 10 further films, in addition to writing and producing countless other projects for both cinema and TV screens, not to mention co-authoring novels for adults and children.
EW.com
Death of a Salesman review: A Black Willy Loman ponders who gets access to The American Dream
There's never not a good time to revive Death of a Salesman, a quintessential play about The American Dream, or rather, the fantasy, failure, and death of The American Dream. Since the play premiered in 1949, the late Arthur Miller's Greek tragedy for the land and home of the free and brave has been relevant at various points in the nation's history — the question is how to make it vital.
