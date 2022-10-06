Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Jaguars Live Updates: Houston Seeks First Victory Of Season
HOUSTON — The 0-3-1- Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the 2022 campaign against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday evening. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Texans last season. He completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three interceptions while the Texans swept their two-game regular season series against the Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs build lead, then hold on to beat Falcons
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct. Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons. Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons vs. Bucs Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta’s Loss Against Tampa Bay
The Atlanta Falcons arrived at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised to battle for sole possession of the lead in the NFC South. Through three quarters, Tampa Bay dominated Atlanta in all three facets and appeared likely to cruise to victory, holding a 21-0 lead through three quarters.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Defense Helps Texans Reach 9th Straight Win Over Jaguars
The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans was on Dec. 17, 2017, when they won 45-7. It was the final victory the Jaguars achieved in the series. By defeating the Jaguars 13-16 on Sunday, the Texans have now won nine consecutive games against Jacksonville. Houston has also won 15 of the last 17 games between these two teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Saivion Smith Taken to Hospital After Collapsing Against Patriots
A scary scene occurred early in the game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. After replacing DeShon Elliott, Savion Smith earned his first start of the 2022 season at the safety position. Detroit's coaching staff decided to shake things up drastically in the secondary, as the performance against...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Fail One Challenge, Another Awaits
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After losing to the New York Giants on Sunday in London, the Green Bay Packers have not given themselves much time to bounce back. For teams forced to play aboard, they’re given the choice of a bye immediately afterward or deeper into the schedule. Coach Matt LaFleur, noting the week off between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season, opted to have his team play again next week in exchange for a later-in-the-season bye.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers Leg Injury, Carted Off Field
Putting an exclamation point on an ugly turn of events early in the second half of the Seahawks' Week 5 matchup against the Saints, running back Rashaad Penny left the field on a cart with a significant left leg injury. Taking a toss from quarterback Geno Smith, Penny raced towards...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception
HOUSTON — The 2022 rookie class continues to make plays for the Houston Texans amid their 0-3-1 start to the season. With the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars standing on the Texans' seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone. Lawrence's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers. For most of the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, there was no place like London, either. With superb execution on touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Niyo: Lions hit ‘rock bottom’; Patriots, Patricia have their way on offense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — So here’s a dirty little secret about the Patriot Way. More often than not, Bill Belichick’s genius can be distilled to this simple coaching point: Limit your mistakes, and let your opponents beat themselves. And here at Gillette Stadium, on a crispy, sunny October...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons dare to tackle Brady, and suffer the consequences
TAMPA, Fla. – Sunday was billed as a battle for the lead in the NFC South. For that, give these talent-strapped Falcons high praise for taking any kind of real intrigue into the season’s fifth game. But no surprise that such a day would be won by the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
