Bristol, CT

NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path

Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bear in Somers fights off bee stings for honey

SOMERS — A bear braved a swam of bees in an effort to get honey from their hive in the backyard of a local home last weekend. Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear tried to get into his beehive around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, but was able to "shoo" the bear away. The bear came back 30 minutes later and tried harder to get the honey. Bushior lives in a wooded area on Rose Haven Road where him and his family usually spot a bear or two each year.
SOMERS, CT
NewsTimes

Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
CHESHIRE, CT
NewsTimes

New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations

GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha to open at Stamford Town Center Oct. 22

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha has set an Oct. 22 date for its opening in Stamford Town Center’s restaurant plaza, the restaurant announced Thursday. Terra Gaucha is taking over an approximately 8,000-square-foot space in the restaurant row at 230...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Princeton 23, Lafayette 2

PRIN_Butler 8 run (Sexton kick), 04:56. RUSHING_Princeton, Ry. Butler 15-49, Ja. Carr 7-19, Bl. Stenstrom 8-11, Jo. Hawkins 1-3, Ni. Vangarelli 3-2, Team 2-(minus 10). Lafayette, Ja. Sutton 5-16, Ja. Curtis 7-11, Re. Montie 4-11, Ah. Davis 2-11, Je. Conyers 2-7. PASSING_Princeton, Bl. Stenstrom 30-40-0-290. Lafayette, Re. Montie 15-28-1-111, Ah....
LAFAYETTE, GA
NewsTimes

Police: Bethel man killed in New Milford hit-and-run crash on Route 7

NEW MILFORD — A 64-year-old Bethel man was killed in a hit-and-run on Danbury Road Thursday, according to police. The New Milford Police Department was called to Danbury Road, or Route 7, around 9:25 p.m. for the reported crash. According to police, a 41-year-old New Milford woman was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse north on Danbury Road when she fatally struck a pedestrian.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT

