Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path
Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
Stamford's AITE high school taps former music teacher for assistant principal role
STAMFORD — A former choir and piano teacher was recently named assistant principal of Stamford Public School's smallest high school. Jessica Prince, who also served as a senior class advisor, was appointed to her new role at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering by Superintendent Tamu Lucero. Prince...
These CT candidates likely have no shot at winning an election. They're running anyway.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sixty days before Election Day, Ken Krayeske jumped into the state's race for attorney general in an attempt to unseat Democrat William Tong. Krayeske is running on the Green Party ticket, has no plans to start his own candidate...
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
Bear in Somers fights off bee stings for honey
SOMERS — A bear braved a swam of bees in an effort to get honey from their hive in the backyard of a local home last weekend. Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear tried to get into his beehive around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, but was able to "shoo" the bear away. The bear came back 30 minutes later and tried harder to get the honey. Bushior lives in a wooded area on Rose Haven Road where him and his family usually spot a bear or two each year.
Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
New owners purchase Hyatt Regency Greenwich, plan multimillion-dollar renovations
GREENWICH — The new owners are planning major upgrades after purchasing the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a landmark building on the town's border with Stamford. The hotel, which frequently hosts fundraisers for local nonprofits as well as social functions for area residents, was purchased by an investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate.
Ridgefield grain building to be turned into businesses and apartments — including 2 affordable units
RIDGEFIELD — The addition of affordable housing units was among a handful of special conditions recently approved by the town's Planning & Zoning Commission for the construction of a mixed use commercial and residential building at 34 Bailey Ave. Other special conditions that were approved for the project at...
Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha to open at Stamford Town Center Oct. 22
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brazilian steakhouse Terra Gaucha has set an Oct. 22 date for its opening in Stamford Town Center’s restaurant plaza, the restaurant announced Thursday. Terra Gaucha is taking over an approximately 8,000-square-foot space in the restaurant row at 230...
Gunman identified in shooting of New Haven police officer, official says
NEW HAVEN — A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a city police officer who was responding to a crash involving a stolen car early Friday in the Fair Haven neighborhood, authorities said. Police Chief Karl Jacobson identified the suspect as Jose Claudio, 36, in a news...
Princeton 23, Lafayette 2
PRIN_Butler 8 run (Sexton kick), 04:56. RUSHING_Princeton, Ry. Butler 15-49, Ja. Carr 7-19, Bl. Stenstrom 8-11, Jo. Hawkins 1-3, Ni. Vangarelli 3-2, Team 2-(minus 10). Lafayette, Ja. Sutton 5-16, Ja. Curtis 7-11, Re. Montie 4-11, Ah. Davis 2-11, Je. Conyers 2-7. PASSING_Princeton, Bl. Stenstrom 30-40-0-290. Lafayette, Re. Montie 15-28-1-111, Ah....
Police: Bethel man killed in New Milford hit-and-run crash on Route 7
NEW MILFORD — A 64-year-old Bethel man was killed in a hit-and-run on Danbury Road Thursday, according to police. The New Milford Police Department was called to Danbury Road, or Route 7, around 9:25 p.m. for the reported crash. According to police, a 41-year-old New Milford woman was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse north on Danbury Road when she fatally struck a pedestrian.
One-year-old child and mother seriously injured in Southington crash, police say
SOUTHINGTON — A mother and her 1-year-old child were seriously injured in a crash in Southington Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the four-vehicle crash at West Street and Westwood Road around 1:50 p.m. Friday, police said in a release. "Investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado...
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
