EATON — Preble County Sheriff’s Major Dean Miller was recognized for his over 28 years of public service with a celebration of his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 28. “Today we’re honoring Major Dean Miller as he prepares to retire after 28-plus years of service to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Preble County,” Sheriff Mike Simpson welcomed everyone to the celebration. “Friday will be Dean’s last work day with us after an impressive career. Dean began as a special deputy after he graduated from the Miami Township Police Academy in 1994. From that point on, he would continue to move up into full time employment. Over his career he has been assigned to road patrol, detective, captain, and major. He has served as my jail administrator since December of 2018, where he’s managed the day-to-day operations of our 70-bed facility. And I will tell you that is a heck of a job.”

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO