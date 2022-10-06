Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
Related
Wittenberg University starts new program to cover tuition
Wittenberg University said the program will assist students whose families demonstrate the highest levels of financial need within the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
eaglecountryonline.com
Jared Leiker Unanimously Selected as Next LHS Principal
Leiker is in his sixth year as the Assistant Principal of Lawrenceburg Primary and Central Elementary schools. Jared Leiker. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mr. Jared Leiker, long-standing Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving School Board approval during a meeting on October 6. Mr. Leiker will begin working with current LHS Principal, Mr. Bill Snyder, beginning in January and will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July of 2023.
hollandsfj.us
SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30
A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
DeWine to visit Springfield facility in recognition of ‘Manufacturing Day’
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Mike DeWine will make stops at several manufacturing facilities across Ohio, including one in the Miami Valley, in recognition of “Manufacturing Day.”. DeWine will visit Pentaflex Inc. in Springfield Friday morning, a contract manufacturer of metal stampings and assemblies. DeWine plans to meet with skilled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Springfield High School Marching Band ‘wakes up’ the Rock Hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield High School ‘Spartan’ Marching Band brought their signature sound to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid homage to longtime band director Ernie Cole who is retiring after this season and the band showcases songs from their current repertoire.
WKRC
Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support for Campbell County cheerleader seriously injured in crash
You didn’t have to look far Friday night on the sidelines of Ryle High School’s football field to see something was missing. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital. “Big part of the...
Eaton Register Herald
Miller retires from PCSO after impressive career
EATON — Preble County Sheriff’s Major Dean Miller was recognized for his over 28 years of public service with a celebration of his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 28. “Today we’re honoring Major Dean Miller as he prepares to retire after 28-plus years of service to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Preble County,” Sheriff Mike Simpson welcomed everyone to the celebration. “Friday will be Dean’s last work day with us after an impressive career. Dean began as a special deputy after he graduated from the Miami Township Police Academy in 1994. From that point on, he would continue to move up into full time employment. Over his career he has been assigned to road patrol, detective, captain, and major. He has served as my jail administrator since December of 2018, where he’s managed the day-to-day operations of our 70-bed facility. And I will tell you that is a heck of a job.”
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Ohio's minimum wage set to increase, while inflation continues to hurt wallets
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Courtney Hillard, a Dayton resident, is feeling the same way so many others are about gas prices. “Kind of wondering why they are going back up, going up pretty quickly,” said Hillard. Last month, gas prices fell to an average of $3.60, after sitting above...
No. 5 Springfield rolls No. 4 Centerville 38-10
The Springfield Wildcats were victorious against the Centerville Elks with a final score of 38-10.
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
Funeral held for UC student killed in hit-and-run
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8. Eighteen-year-old Cayden Turner, from Moraine, was hit and killed near the UC campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Turner’s obituary, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church […]
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
High school football scores | Vote for your week 8 Player of the Week
Playoff pictures are becoming clearer as high school football returned for week 8. Big matchups like Fairfield at Lakota West and Winton Woods at Milford highlighted this week's schedule.
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
Comments / 0