Eaton, OH

eaglecountryonline.com

Jared Leiker Unanimously Selected as Next LHS Principal

Leiker is in his sixth year as the Assistant Principal of Lawrenceburg Primary and Central Elementary schools. Jared Leiker. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mr. Jared Leiker, long-standing Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving School Board approval during a meeting on October 6. Mr. Leiker will begin working with current LHS Principal, Mr. Bill Snyder, beginning in January and will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July of 2023.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
hollandsfj.us

SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30

A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
City
Eaton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Eaton, OH
Education
City
Hamilton, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Expanded TCN ready to serve county

FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Springfield High School Marching Band ‘wakes up’ the Rock Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield High School ‘Spartan’ Marching Band brought their signature sound to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid homage to longtime band director Ernie Cole who is retiring after this season and the band showcases songs from their current repertoire.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
GOSHEN, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Miller retires from PCSO after impressive career

EATON — Preble County Sheriff’s Major Dean Miller was recognized for his over 28 years of public service with a celebration of his retirement on Wednesday, Sept. 28. “Today we’re honoring Major Dean Miller as he prepares to retire after 28-plus years of service to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Preble County,” Sheriff Mike Simpson welcomed everyone to the celebration. “Friday will be Dean’s last work day with us after an impressive career. Dean began as a special deputy after he graduated from the Miami Township Police Academy in 1994. From that point on, he would continue to move up into full time employment. Over his career he has been assigned to road patrol, detective, captain, and major. He has served as my jail administrator since December of 2018, where he’s managed the day-to-day operations of our 70-bed facility. And I will tell you that is a heck of a job.”
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio's minimum wage set to increase, while inflation continues to hurt wallets

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Courtney Hillard, a Dayton resident, is feeling the same way so many others are about gas prices. “Kind of wondering why they are going back up, going up pretty quickly,” said Hillard. Last month, gas prices fell to an average of $3.60, after sitting above...
WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Funeral held for UC student killed in hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8. Eighteen-year-old Cayden Turner, from Moraine, was hit and killed near the UC campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Turner’s obituary, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church […]
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel

Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
ENON, OH

