GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense isn’t half-bad. The problem is it isn’t half-good, either. Playing for the first time in London on Sunday, the Packers thrilled their throng of fans by scoring 20 points in the first half. It was the football equivalent of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. During the second half, the offense scored zero points. It was a heaping helping of mushy peas. With a putrid performance, the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants.

