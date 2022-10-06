Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants punter ‘Scottish Hammer’ Gillan pays tribute to HBCU
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants stun Packers in London with supporting cast stepping up behind Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley
LONDON — The Giants are for real and now the whole world knows it – England, too. But Sunday’s 27-22 statement win over the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wasn’t just about Daniel Jones strengthening his case as a franchise quarterback with 17 unanswered second-half points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Packers-Giants Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers. For most of the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, there was no place like London, either. With superb execution on touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady Babied? Atlanta Falcons Screwed by Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) may be looking back on one particular play in their 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2). In the final minutes of Sunday's game, Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett was called for a roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-5 with just three minutes to go.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Romano: Yeah, the O-line is important, but referees are Tom Brady’s best protection
TAMPA, Fla. — The laws of the NFL are clear. You do not hit quarterbacks in the head, and you do not hit them in the knees. You do not drive them to the turf, and you do not hit them late. Also — and this is the important...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As Usual, Packers’ Offense Is Half-Empty
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offense isn’t half-bad. The problem is it isn’t half-good, either. Playing for the first time in London on Sunday, the Packers thrilled their throng of fans by scoring 20 points in the first half. It was the football equivalent of fish and chips and a pint of Guinness. During the second half, the offense scored zero points. It was a heaping helping of mushy peas. With a putrid performance, the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brawlin’ Bills vs. Steelers Notebook: Josh Allen Ties Jim Kelly Record in Blowout of Steelers
The Buffalo Bills decimated the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 38-3 blowout win in Week 5 in a game that ended with a pair of brawls. Buffalo dominated from the opening kickoff, jumping out to a 31-3 halftime lead against Pittsburgh on the back of a record setting first-half from quarterback Josh Allen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception
HOUSTON — The 2022 rookie class continues to make plays for the Houston Texans amid their 0-3-1 start to the season. With the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars standing on the Texans' seven-yard line, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried to connect with wide receiver Marvin Jones in the end zone. Lawrence's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay
Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Hayden Hurst For 19-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Trail Ravens 10-7
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals started slow on Sunday night, but Joe Burrow led the offense down the field midway through the second quarter for their first score of the game. The star quarterback threw a 19-yard touchdown to Hayden Hurst to trim the Ravens' lead to 10-7. Watch the play below.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ron Cook: Kenny Pickett never had a chance in his first Steelers start
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Steelers might be the worst team in the NFL. Did you really think that would change with Kenny Pickett in the lineup?. Can we agree this sorry team’s many problems go far beyond the quarterback?. Some things never change. The defense, without T.J....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Jaguars Live Updates: Houston Seeks First Victory Of Season
HOUSTON — The 0-3-1- Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the 2022 campaign against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday evening. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Texans last season. He completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three interceptions while the Texans swept their two-game regular season series against the Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: RT Thayer Munford
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with RT Thayer Munford in the locker room for an exclusive interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons vs. Bucs Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta’s Loss Against Tampa Bay
The Atlanta Falcons arrived at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised to battle for sole possession of the lead in the NFC South. Through three quarters, Tampa Bay dominated Atlanta in all three facets and appeared likely to cruise to victory, holding a 21-0 lead through three quarters.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.
