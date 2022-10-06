ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

sheltonherald.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Katie DeLuca to leave post as Greenwich's director of planning & zoning at year's end

GREENWICH — Town Director of Planning & Zoning Katie DeLuca announced she will be leaving town government at the end of the year. “It has been a very rewarding and fulfilling 23 years serving the town, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” DeLuca said in an email. “Greenwich has not only been a wonderful place to grow up, but also a very rewarding place to work, and now I look forward to experiencing Greenwich from a new perspective.”
GREENWICH, CT
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
Scribe

54 Cannon St

Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat

Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

ECHN’s Manchester Memorial Hospital Receives National Recognition from Healthgrades and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service(CMS)

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Eastern Connecticut Health Network CEO Deborah Weymouth, who spoke about the recent recognitions received by Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT. Ms. Weymouth explained what this means to the Hospital:. Manchester Memorial Hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Public Schools: Notification of Special Education Records Destruction

Notification of Special Education Records Destruction. On or after December 15, 2022 Derby Public Schools will destroy all student records classified as special education and related services records or Section 504 records for students who were born in 1994. The record destruction will include all records related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of special education or related services or Section 504 services in Derby Public Schools. In accordance with applicable law, Derby Public Schools will retain the student’s name, address, phone number, grades/transcripts, attendance record, grade level completed, year completed, and immunization records for 50 years after the student leaves the district.
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down

FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT

