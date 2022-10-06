Read full article on original website
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
NewsTimes
Danbury Animal Welfare Society seeks donations to support pets amid rising renovation costs
BETHEL — With renovations underway at its shelter, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society is continuing to try to raise funds not only for the project, but to support its ongoing work to help animals. Even after recently surpassing its $150,000 fundraising goal, the nonprofit — which provides shelter and...
NewsTimes
From a 20-year hobby to a business, New Milford resident to open store specializing in aquatics
NEW MILFORD — After turning his longtime hobby into a small business, Cameron Atherton anticipates opening a retail location for his business YoCamron’s Aquatics in New Milford later this fall. A resident of New Milford, Atherton said he’s been into aquatics as a hobby for 20 years and...
Plainville raises money for St. Jude’s with spooky Halloween decorations
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in Plainville is getting in the Halloween spirit — while also raising money for a good cause. The home at 30 Rockwell Ave. has more than just a scary-good setup. Danielle Alfonso and her family are raising money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital. This is their second year teaming […]
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
sheltonherald.com
Katie DeLuca to leave post as Greenwich's director of planning & zoning at year's end
GREENWICH — Town Director of Planning & Zoning Katie DeLuca announced she will be leaving town government at the end of the year. “It has been a very rewarding and fulfilling 23 years serving the town, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” DeLuca said in an email. “Greenwich has not only been a wonderful place to grow up, but also a very rewarding place to work, and now I look forward to experiencing Greenwich from a new perspective.”
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
Scribe
54 Cannon St
Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
trumbulltimes.com
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat
Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
WTNH.com
ECHN’s Manchester Memorial Hospital Receives National Recognition from Healthgrades and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service(CMS)
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Eastern Connecticut Health Network CEO Deborah Weymouth, who spoke about the recent recognitions received by Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT. Ms. Weymouth explained what this means to the Hospital:. Manchester Memorial Hospital...
New Haven Independent
Derby Public Schools: Notification of Special Education Records Destruction
Notification of Special Education Records Destruction. On or after December 15, 2022 Derby Public Schools will destroy all student records classified as special education and related services records or Section 504 records for students who were born in 1994. The record destruction will include all records related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of special education or related services or Section 504 services in Derby Public Schools. In accordance with applicable law, Derby Public Schools will retain the student’s name, address, phone number, grades/transcripts, attendance record, grade level completed, year completed, and immunization records for 50 years after the student leaves the district.
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Tenants Claim Numerous Health and Safety Violations at ‘Luxury’ Apartments
STAMFORD — On a late afternoon in June, Victor Perez finished a day of work in the home office of his apartment near the top of the 22-story Infinity building and went into the living room. Perez sat on the couch and wondered whether the property management office for...
Register Citizen
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
