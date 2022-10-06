ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Ridge, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks

A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Maryland Heights police searching for shooting suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 35-year-old Brian Joseph McDevitt Jr. after a shooting early Sunday morning in Maryland Heights. Police allege McDevitt shot a 32-year-old man in a domestic incident in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not say what his status was in a press release Sunday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Unlocked pickup stolen from outside Arnold hotel

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a pickup left locked outside the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 888 Arnold Commons Drive. The red 2004 Dodge Ram was valued at about $9,500, police reported. A 39-year-old Festus man who was staying at the hotel said he parked the pickup at about 1:15...
ARNOLD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Owensville woman charged after drug seizure in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a drug related search warrant on the 200 block of Washington Street in Gasconade County leading to an arrest and a seizure of drugs. During the search, officials say they found 53 grams of methamphetamine, 99 fentanyl capsules, one jar containing raw fentanyl and The post Owensville woman charged after drug seizure in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
Pacific, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Villa Ridge, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Pacific, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Police: Employee at South City store shot after confronting ‘frequent shoplifters’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An employee at a south St. Louis store was shot after confronting “frequent shoplifters” Friday, according to police. The victim told officers a man and woman who are “frequent shoplifters” were not allowed to enter the Family Dollar at 4250 South Broadway. The woman entered the store around 5 p.m., at which time the employee confronted her and an argument began. The man then shot the employee in his legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
St. Mary
kfmo.com

Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom

(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
DESLOGE, MO
#Property Damage#Villa Ridge Property#Champion Lane#St Mary S Road
FOX 2

Police take two into custody on EB 70 past MO 79

O’FALLON, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning following a police chase that started in Warren County. Reports came out at about 9 a.m. of some sort of police activity on eastbound I-70 near Missouri 79. Three lanes of eastbound I-70 past Missouri 79 was closed as of 9:20 a.m. It reopened […]
WARREN COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile

ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO

