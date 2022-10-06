ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Kanye West's Posts Land Him in Trouble on Social Media

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has set off one controversy after another in the past week, first at his fashion show and then on social media, prompting accusations of racism and antisemitism. On Monday, at Paris Fashion Week, he debuted a T-shirt for his fashion line bearing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
SFGate

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Queens of the Throne Age

With the passing of Viserys Targaryen — valar morghulis, buddy — the big question posed by this entire first season of House of the Dragon has now become inescapable. Who will sit on the Iron Throne now that House Targaryen’s patriarch has finally shuffled off to meet the Seven? Will it be Rhaenyra, his firstborn child and official heir? Or Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), his son with Queen Alicent and likely the preferred candidate of the sexist pigs who populate the realm?
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Death of a Salesman’ Review: Groundbreaking Broadway Revival Packs a Mighty Punch

In the new Broadway revival of “Death of a Salesman,” Wendell Pierce’s powerhouse performance firmly identifies Willy Loman as a tragic hero for these modern times. It’s a searing portrait of a working-class man who has struggled all his life to achieve. Not a man who works with his hands, or on an assembly line, but a man — a Black man — who goes to work in a suit and is welcomed wherever he goes by clients who greet him with a grin and a handshake. As a traveling salesman, he has dignity, respect and a shot at the American Dream, so long as he maintains his footing on the ladder of success — and pulls up his two sons behind him. If Willy should lose his job, he’ll lose that dignity, that respect, that place in society which defines him as a successful Black man in a white man’s world.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy