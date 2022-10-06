ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Vegan bakery Oopsy Daisy Sweets hosts its first Puerto Rican pop-up this month

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvzCd_0iOtEztt00
Daisy Sutherland of Oopsy Daisy Sweets.
Maybe you've seen Oopsy Daisy's neatly-packaged vegan Twinkies at your local kava bar or grocery store, but the Tampa-based wholesale baker takes its first plunge into the world of savory food later this month.

Oopsy Daisy's first Puerto Rican pop-up takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 -9 p.m., and will offer a limited menu of plant-based favorites. This one-night-only event happens at 7801 N Armenia Ave. in Tampa, at the bakery's commercial production space.

The base of each dish will consist of rice, beans and sweet plantains, as guests can choose mojo-marinated jackfruit, vegan garlic chicken or picadillo as their protein. Oopsy Daisy's picadillo, a dish that typically contains ground beef, will be made with texturized vegan protein (TVP), olives and potatoes in a tomato-based sauce.
[event-1] Sweet treats on the upcoming pop-up's menu include tres leches cakes, panetela aka guava cakes, and besito de coco, which are Puerto Rican coconut macarons. Entrees will range from $13-$15, while desserts will cost $3-$5 each.

"As a person with food allergies, it became difficult to enjoy baked goods and the ones I did find were not too appealing, so Oopsy Daisy Sweets was born," owner Daisy Sutherland writes on her website. "We first began offering sweets from my Latin background and later expanded into more infamous childhood sweets but with a twist."

A few of Sutherland's most popular treats—besides the vegan twinkie aka "vinkie" that helped put her on the map—include cookie cream pies, mini jar cakes, muffins, brownies and biscottis.

The Oopsy Daisy name might sound familiar, as its wholesale vegan treats can be found in a variety of different businesses throughout Tampa Bay, like at both locations of Black Radish Grocer, Grassroots Kava House, Vegan International Co. and Duckweed Urban Grocery.

For more information on Oopsy Daisy Sweets' upcoming pop-up and its seasonal rotation of vegan desserts, follow its Instagram at @oopsydaisysweets.

Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa

This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9  is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

