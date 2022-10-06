Home is where the heart is!Joy-Anna Duggar told her Instagram followers in November 2019 that she and her husband,Austin Forsyth, were officiallysettling down in a home after spending time living in an RV with their son, Gideon. TheCounting On alums chronicledthe work they put into the house on social media, and by December 2019, they officially moved in.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO