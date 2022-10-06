GUILFORD — A witness attempting to capture a crime committed in broad daylight Saturday ended up with smashed windows, according to the Guilford Police Department. Three men were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. As they were doing that, the suspects saw a witness in a nearby vehicle trying to record video of the incident, prompting them to smash the witness' car windows before fleeing, police said in a Facebook post Saturday night.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO