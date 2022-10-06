Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Woman Recovers After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Goes Up for Alleged Attacker
A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks. Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.
Windsor Locks Woman Assaulted In Surprise Attack By Homeless Man, Police Say
A woman was allegedly seriously assaulted while taking a morning exercise walk by a homeless man. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Windsor Locks. According to Lt. Paul Cherniack, of the Windsor Locks Police, the woman, who is in her 70s, was...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford
Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Nine month old found safe after vehicle stolen with child in back
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A nine month old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford with the child in the car, according to police. At approximately 8:06 pm, The Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle with a 9 month old child inside.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 53 Nepaug Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his thirties, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
Man arraigned in court for alleged attack on 70-year-old woman in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who police said allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Thursday morning in Windsor Locks faced a judge Friday morning. This all happened as the woman was going for her usual morning jog. During the arraignment, FOX61 learned that 40-year-old Alexander Russell is homeless. His attorney...
NBC Connecticut
Dashcam Video Records Shooting That Injured a New Haven Police Officer
Caught on dashcam video, a New Haven police officer was shot by a man, and ultimately returned fire, while responding to a car crash. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the New Haven police chief is calling the injured officer “courageous." In a video released by the Connecticut...
Register Citizen
Suspects smashed witness' windows when caught stealing catalytic converter in Guilford, police say
GUILFORD — A witness attempting to capture a crime committed in broad daylight Saturday ended up with smashed windows, according to the Guilford Police Department. Three men were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. As they were doing that, the suspects saw a witness in a nearby vehicle trying to record video of the incident, prompting them to smash the witness' car windows before fleeing, police said in a Facebook post Saturday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
Norwich man brought to hospital after fiery car crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole. The accident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified. After crashing into the pole, the car came to rest with downed wires […]
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Missing 4-Month-Old Boy From Enfield Found
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield. The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours. Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.
Eyewitness News
Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3pm this evening, the Guilford Police Department responded to a business parking lot in the area of Goose Lane and Boston Post Road for the report of a catalytic converter theft followed by an altercation with a witness. Three male suspects stole a catalytic converter...
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Comments / 2