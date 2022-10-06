ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County

This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Beetles, Silver Flies Being Used Against Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Infestations

As a foundation species, hemlocks are an important component of forests and provide many beneficial ecological services, like filtering water, shading streams, and providing food and habitat for wildlife. First detected in New York State in the 1980s, hemlock woolly adelgid is established in the Capital Region, the Catskill Mountains,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Pets & Animals
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse, NY
Government
waer.org

WAER News Round up: Oct. 3 - 7

During this week, a semiconductor microchip plant finally decided to move to the Town of Clay, while homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo trying to keep their homes. Also this week:. The reduction of the overtime threshold for farm workers will be fully implemented by 2032. New...
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

As Micron deal loomed, Onondaga County revved up land-buying spree in Clay (list)

Clay, N.Y. — Over the past two years, Onondaga County embarked on a land-buying binge, an essential part of wooing a major computer chip manufacturer to the town of Clay. Even as the county was courting Micron Technology to build a semiconductor plant here, it was scurrying to buy up enough land to satisfy the tech giant’s needs. The buying started slowly in 2019, then accelerated this year as the Micron deal started to look more promising.
CLAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Deer#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Lyme Disease#New Areas#Central New York#Upstate Medical#The Thangamani Institute
cortlandvoice.com

Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
waer.org

La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says

A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
SYRACUSE, NY
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy